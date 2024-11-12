All the cars being discontinued for 2025: Here’s what we’ll miss

The arrival of the 2025 model year means new faces in the showroom—and a few farewells.

As automakers shift their focus to electric powertrains and SUVs, some classic nameplates, powerful sports cars, and economic models are getting left behind. Here’s the rundown on everything that won’t make it to next year, from discontinued sedans to performance icons we’ll miss.

Performance cars we’re sad to see go

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar’s F-Type has been a fixture for car lovers since it debuted, known for its sleek design and roaring V8 engines. Crackle tunes are commonplace nowadays, but at its debut, the F-Type’s angry, crackling exhaust brought about child-like giggles like few other cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Jaguar pivots to electric models, the F-Type’s retirement marks the end of an era for the brand’s traditional sports cars. This elegant roadster will be missed for its sharp looks and in-your-face performance.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio

It’s tough to see Alfa Romeo’s high-performance Quadrifoglio twins go. The Giulia Quadrifoglio, known for its razor-sharp handling and thrilling Ferrari-derived twin-turbo V6, has been a standout in the sports sedan segment.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Alfa Romeo

Meanwhile, its sibling, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, brought some needed excitement to an otherwise pedestrian SUV, blending tighter handling with a powerful, 505-horsepower engine that’s as much fun to hear as it is to drive. With their sleek Italian design and focus on pure driving pleasure, these two models will be missed by enthusiasts.

Chevrolet Camaro

The time has finally come—after a storied run, the Chevrolet Camaro is bowing out. Following a special-edition farewell in the Panther, the iconic American muscle car won’t see a future in Chevy’s upcoming lineup. While Chevrolet is tight-lipped about future plans, the Camaro’s absence will leave a noticeable gap. With its history rooted in the golden age of muscle cars, the Camaro’s loss is a major one for fans of high-horsepower American classics.

Story continues

Nissan

Nissan GT-R

Known affectionately as “Godzilla,” the Nissan GT-R has defined Nissan’s performance lineup for over a decade. Although it wowed drivers with its blistering acceleration and sharp handling in its early years, newer competitors in the sports car market have outclassed it in recent times. Fans of this icon can only hope for an R36 replacement, but for now, the GT-R’s legendary run has come to an end.

Toyota GR Supra 2.0

While the Toyota GR Supra isn’t going away entirely, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder variant won’t make it to 2025. This leaves the Supra lineup with only the 3.0-liter six-cylinder, keeping the focus on performance. For fans of lightweight sports cars, the 2.0 version’s departure means fewer affordable performance options in Toyota’s lineup.

Related: Audi is struggling. Will a fleet of new models turn it around?

The last remaining sedans face the chop

2024 Chevrolet Malibu Chevrolet

Chevrolet Malibu

Chevrolet’s last remaining sedan is saying farewell. With SUVs dominating the market, the Malibu is retiring, and Chevy’s lineup will now consist entirely of trucks and SUVs—except for the Corvette. It’s a reflection of the sedan market’s decline in the U.S., leaving buyers with fewer options in traditional four-door cars.

Infiniti Q50

Infiniti’s once-popular Q50 sedan is ending its decade-long journey. Known for its balanced design and luxury features, the Q50 competed against the likes of BMW and Audi but struggled in recent years. Its departure also marks Infiniti’s shift towards SUVs and other body styles, leaving fewer choices for luxury sedan buyers.

Volvo S60

Volvo’s elegant S60 sedan is also taking its final bow. While the S60 hasn’t been the flashiest model in Volvo’s lineup, it was praised for its comfortable drive, Scandinavian styling, and advanced safety features. As buyers flock to SUVs, sedans like the S60 are fading from the showroom, and Volvo’s lineup will reflect that shift as they focus on SUVs and electrification.

Related: Bentley's first foray into EVs will debut in 2026

2024 Subaru Legacy Subaru

Subaru Legacy

Subaru’s Legacy sedan has been a quiet staple in the brand’s lineup for years, but with the aforementioned shrinking demand for sedans, it too is heading out. Known for its reliability and all-wheel-drive capabilities, the Legacy’s exit is a reminder that even long-running models with a legacy are vulnerable to shifting trends.

Maserati Ghibli

The Ghibli, Maserati’s mid-size sedan, is ending production after a long, if underwhelming, run. While the Ghibli was styled to compete with premium performance sedans, it didn’t always live up to its spirited Italian lineage. Despite V8-powered versions and numerous special editions, it often fell short of the handling finesse and cachet of rivals from BMW and Mercedes.

SUVs and crossovers we’re waving goodbye to

Cadillac XT4

Cadillac’s smallest SUV, the XT4, will not return for 2025. This compact SUV was a reasonable choice in a crowded class, but its styling and performance struggled to stand out. Cadillac’s new EV, the Optiq, will take its place as the brand’s smallest SUV, highlighting Cadillac’s pivot to electric vehicles. The XT4’s departure opens the door for a new generation of EVs in Cadillac’s entry-level lineup.

Ford Edge

The Ford Edge, one of the brand’s midsize SUVs, is also being discontinued. Once a popular choice for families and commuters, the Edge has lost some of its appeal as newer rivals have entered the scene. Granted, a new Edge is still being sold in China, but Ford hasn’t announced any plans to bring it to the States.

Fisker Ocean

Fisker Ocean Fisker

The Fisker Ocean, a promising electric SUV from the revived Fisker brand, won’t see another model year because, well, the company won’t see another year. With Fisker announcing its bankruptcy, Ocean owners are left in a bind as parts and support become more difficult to find. The Ocean’s early retirement is a stark reminder of the challenges facing smaller electric startups in an increasingly competitive industry dominated by established automakers with deep pockets.

Related: Looking at Hyundai’s evolution from everyday commuter cars to boundary-pushing design innovation

Economy cars and compacts leaving the lineup

2024 Mitsubishi Mirage Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Mirage

The Mitsubishi Mirage, America’s cheapest car, is calling it quits. Known for its affordability, this compact car offered basic transportation at a low price. However, its minimal features and lackluster performance often placed it at the bottom of its class. Despite its faults, we’re sad to see a truly affordable car leave the market.

Mini Clubman

Mini is overhauling its lineup, and the Clubman is one of the casualties. Known for its unique rear barn doors and spacious interior, the Clubman stood out in the compact segment. However, as Mini refines its lineup around new electric models, the quirky Clubman doesn’t quite fit. While it might not have been a top seller, the Clubman’s distinct design will be missed by fans of Mini’s offbeat approach to car design.

Mini Electric

The current Mini Electric, also known as the Mini Cooper SE, won’t continue for 2025, but Mini fans can look forward to an all-new fully electric Cooper arriving late next year. Known for its iconic look but limited driving range, the outgoing Mini Electric didn’t quite match the growing expectations for EV performance. Its next iteration promises a refreshed design and more competitive specs to keep pace in the modern EV landscape.

Related: Do consumers crave high-powered, high-performance EVs?

Other models taking a final bow

Ram 1500 TRX

2024 Ram 1500 TRX Stellantis

Known for its off-road prowess and supercharged V8, the Ram 1500 TRX is bowing out this year. This high-powered off-roader is being replaced by the upcoming RHO, though it won’t have the TRX’s iconic V8. The TRX’s retirement reflects Ram’s push toward more sustainable trucks, leaving behind one of the most powerful pickups on the market.

Nissan Titan

Nissan’s full-size pickup, the Titan, hasn’t been able to compete with rivals like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500. The Titan’s departure reflects Nissan’s decision to prioritize more popular models and electrification rather than aging full-size trucks. Without a clear successor, it’s uncertain whether Nissan will return to the full-size truck market in the future.

Audi A5 Coupe and Convertible

For 2025, Audi has streamlined the A5 lineup by discontinuing the coupe and convertible models, leaving only the Sportback version. This change is part of Audi's broader transition to electrification, with an interesting twist: even-numbered models will go electric, while odd-numbered models retain gas power—for now.

2024 Audi A5 Coupe Audi

Final thoughts

As automakers continue to evolve toward electrification and shifting consumer preferences, these model discontinuations underscore the changing landscape of the automotive world.

Whether it’s a beloved muscle car or a practical sedan, each of these models has left a unique mark on the market.

Related: How Nissan’s Ariya EV fares on a SoCal road trip adventure