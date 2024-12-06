The cheapest—and most expensive—cars to own

For many Americans, the true cost of owning a car stretches far beyond the initial purchase. Between maintenance, repairs, and replacement parts, the bills pile up over the years, especially as warranties expire and the vehicle ages. According to Consumer Reports, these costs can vary dramatically depending on the brand you choose—by as much as $15,000 over a decade.

Consumer Reports recently published its latest rankings of car brands based on cumulative maintenance and repair costs after five and ten years of ownership. While the results featured some familiar names at the top, there were also surprising standouts and a few luxury brands that fell to the bottom.

Related: EU offers over $1 billion in EV battery grants to compete against China

Tesla leads, luxury European brands lag

Tesla claimed the title of the cheapest brand to own, with maintenance and repair costs of just $580 after five years and $4,035 after ten. That news comes as little surprise given the fact that EVs have far fewer parts and fewer opportunities for things to go wrong.

Tesla Dealership along 811 S San Fernando Blvd, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 in Burbank, CA. Gary Coronado/Getty Images

Still, EVs aren’t the only path towards low maintenance bills. Buick and Toyota rounded out the top three, showing that even brands with ICE offerings can offer cheap-to-maintain models.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, luxury European brands dominated the expensive end of the spectrum. Land Rover owners can expect to spend a whopping $19,250 over ten years, while Porsche and Mercedes-Benz also ranked among the priciest options. These costs reflect the complexity of high-end engineering and expensive parts, which often lead to costly repairs as the vehicle ages.

“If you are considering a luxury model, it may be wise to purchase one from a domestic brand that may have lower maintenance and repair costs,” says Steven Elek, Consumer Reports’ program leader for auto data analytics.

Related: Gas prices are plummeting: See how your state compares

Long-term ownership costs by brand

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the Consumer Reports findings, showing the average costs to maintain and repair vehicles after five and ten years.

Story continues

View the original article to see embedded media.

British and German cars aren’t for the cost-conscious

Plenty of factors can affect the long-term costs of an automaker’s cars, including things like its power supply (EV or ICE), its complexity, and the expense of replacement parts. But, one characteristic that gets at those different factors is the country of the automaker.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cars made in South Korea and the United States have the lowest maintenance costs, on average. Brands from the United Kingdom and Germany, known for their luxury offerings, tend to cost the most to maintain over time.

This disparity could stem from simpler designs and longer warranties among affordable brands from South Korea, while European luxury vehicles often feature advanced technology that requires expensive upkeep.

Related: Nissan faces tough decisions amid production cuts and tariff woes

Lessons for savvy buyers

Electric cars show promise—but still do your research

Tesla’s strong performance may reflect a growing advantage for electric vehicles (EVs) as engineers refine their designs. EVs have fewer moving parts than traditional gas-powered cars, reducing the likelihood of mechanical failures. However, this study from Consumer Reports only included a single, pure EV automaker. As with different ICE manufacturers, some EV makers likely produce cheaper-to-maintain models than other brands, so do your research before buying.

Warranties help, but reliability reigns supreme

Brands like Kia and Hyundai offer industry-leading warranties, often twice as long as their competitors. However, even this extra coverage hasn’t propelled them to the top of the rankings. While warranties can save money in the short term, buying a car with a proven track record of reliability may offer the greatest savings over time.

Related: Nearly 100k workers joined VW strikes in Germany

Domestic luxury brands are a safer bet

For those eyeing a luxury car, domestic brands like Lincoln and Buick could be the smarter choice. Lincoln, for instance, outperformed its parent brand Ford, while Buick outpaced its mainstream counterpart Chevrolet. By contrast, European luxury brands consistently incurred the highest costs, underscoring the premium associated with complex engineering and pricy parts.

Final thoughts

When shopping for a car, it’s easy to focus on the sticker price or monthly payment. However, long-term maintenance and repair costs can make a huge difference to your budget. If you’re looking to save, brands like Tesla, Buick, and Toyota are smart picks. And if luxury is a must, consider domestic options that won’t break the bank in the long run.

Related: 2025 Toyota GR Corolla track drive review: Can an 8-speed automatic be awesome?