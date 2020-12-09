Check Out This Abandoned 1977 Monte Carlo Project Car

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Why do you think they threw in the towel?

We regularly ask readers to give their thoughts on whether or not certain cars should be restored or ditched. While that can seem like a fun game, if you’re like us, you’ve had to make some tough calls in that department. This 1977 Chevrolet Monte Carlo a YouTuber found in a salvage yard might not tug on the heartstrings of everyone, but for certain enthusiasts it might be just the kind of car they’d enjoy. Obviously, Classic Ride Society thought it could’ve provided some value other than just being parted out.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

At first glance this Monte Carlo doesn’t look so bad. It’s not obviously rusting out, the paint looks to be in at least fairly good condition, and even the factory trim is still relatively intact, with only the rear bumper missing. The body panels aren’t straight and some obvious collision damage is present, but that shouldn’t be a deal-breaker. Of course, this is in Dallas, so rust isn’t a huge problem like it is in other areas, as evidenced by the gleaming brightwork on this barge.

We’ll agree with Classic Ride Society that all signs point toward this being an abandoned project car. Things happen, especially with people losing their jobs because of the COVID-19 shutdowns and small business owners suffering, so maybe it had something to do with that. Or it might be that someone had to move or just finally realized they weren’t that committed to restoring the Monte Carlo, that happens too. There’s a story there, even if it’s a short and simple one.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

Some YouTube users have commented on the video, saying it’s a shame the car wasn’t restored since they believe it would take minimal work to get it back on the road. Do you agree with them? Would you snag this car? If so, what would you do with it?

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Lexus Previews Electric SUV, New Two-Motor EV Drivetrain

    Called Direct4, the system features front and rear electric motors and will be in an upcoming battery-powered crossover.

  • Crutchlow: Honda wanted me to be MotoGP, WSBK replacement rider

    Cal Crutchlow says there was no official offer from Honda for a role in 2021, but says HRC wanted him to be a replacement rider for MotoGP and World Superbikes.

  • Provisional Chili Bowl Midget Nationals Entry List

    Sammy Swindell and Kasey Kahne headlines the first batch

  • This accessory was made to prevent door dents

    Door dings and dents can occur any time your vehicle is left unattended, and it always seems like they become even more of a problem around the holidays. If you're worried about door dings on your vehicle, the Car Door Guard from DentGoalie can help by adding an impact-resistant magnetic strip that absorbs door dings and keeps your vehicle dent free. DentGoalie's Car Door Guard  is a car door protector that prevents door dings and dents from happening while your car is parked.

  • Land Rover Forward Control 101 With 6.2-Liter L99 V8 Makes Invasion Guaranteed Success

    Even if you don’t have plans to invade Bermuda, you can still daily drive this thing of beauty.

  • Mini Countryman Boardwalk limited edition strolls into the 2021 lineup

    Mini released several limited- and special-edition variants of the Hardtop for the 2021 model year, but it's not forgetting about the bigger Countryman. It announced a new version of the crossover named Boardwalk that stands out with an eye-catching shade of blue borrowed from its smaller sibling, among other visual tweaks. If the Boardwalk looks familiar, it's because the metallic Deep Laguna blue was inaugurated by the Convertible Sidewalk edition (pictured in the gallery) introduced for the 2020 model year and sold globally in limited numbers.

  • Check Out This Abandoned 1977 Monte Carlo Project Car

    Why do you think they threw in the towel?

  • The Jaguar E-Type Lives Up to the Hype

    This car isn't just pretty. It's a spectacular drive.

  • Wolff: Mercedes “mustn’t be carried away” with Russell display

    Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has cautioned that the team “mustn’t be carried away” by George Russell’s spectacular Sakhir GP weekend.

  • Tomorrow We're Dropping Our Biggest Comparison Yet, A Test Of Modern Muscle

    Featuring the Shelby GT500, the BMW M8 Competition, and the Polestar 1.

  • Hellcat Mazda RX-7 Is A Twisted Japanese-American Muscle Car

    Can you feel the blasphemy?

  • Legendary Driver Returns to Indianapolis 500 after Hiatus

    Juan Pablo Montoya will chase a third Borg Warner Trophy with Arrow McLaren SP.

  • Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race

    Mercedes says it will do “everything we can” for Lewis Hamilton to race in the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as it continues to wait on news of his recovery from COVID-19.

  • This Is the First 'New' Bentley Blower

    The first prototype for Bentley's Blower continuation series is complete. It looks stunning.

  • New Land Rover Defender aces Euro crash tests

    While the 2020 Land Rover Defender has not yet been crash-test by U.S. safety agencies such as NHTSA or IIHS, we do now have results for Europe's NCAP crash tests and accident-avoidance tests, where the Defender earned the top rating of five stars. The Defender model used for NCAP testing was the 110 variant with right-hand drive. The NCAP regimen includes several different crash tests: an offset front crash test into a moveable barrier with both the vehicle and the barrier traveling at 50 km/hr (31 mph), a front crash test into a full-width fixed barrier at 50 km/hr (31 mph), a side-impact crash test with a barrier traveling at 60 km/hr (37 mph) hitting the driver's door, and a side-impact test where the car strikes a pole at 32 km/hr (20 mph).

  • 2021 Maserati Ghibli, Levante, Quattroporte Receive Updates

    The Italian luxury brand's SUV and sedan models benefit from freshened styling and upgraded technology features.

  • First new Bentley Blower built since 1930 is now being tested

    Just over a year after announcing the program, Bentley has finished building its first Blower car since 1930. It's called "Car Zero" since it's not one of the 12 customer cars. Instead, this first car is a prototype that will undergo testing before the customer cars begin production.

  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Buying Guide | The family expands

    Ditto the also-new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid that surges the Wrangler into the future while the 392 simultaneously basks in the high-octane glories of yesteryear. Another question we don't yet know the answer to: How does the Wrangler compare to the new Ford Bronco? Ride comfort, handling, interior noise, safety ratings, fuel economy, cabin security … we could go on, but just know that there are reasons to consider a Jeep Grand Cherokee or Toyota 4Runner instead.

  • Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500

    Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…

  • Start the new year off right with a 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS in your driveway

    Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and December 31, 2020, and receive 150 bonus entries with Autoblog’s exclusive code AUTOBLOG150. ‘Tis the season for performance SUVs at Omaze, with the RS Q8 giveaway earlier in the week, and the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS today. This 453 horsepower SUV only seats four, but the fun comes for whoever's in the driver’s seat thanks to a twin turbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes 457 pound-feet of torque and propels the Cayenne GTS to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in just 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 167 miles per hour.