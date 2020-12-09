Check Out This Abandoned 1977 Monte Carlo Project Car

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Why do you think they threw in the towel?

We regularly ask readers to give their thoughts on whether or not certain cars should be restored or ditched. While that can seem like a fun game, if you’re like us, you’ve had to make some tough calls in that department. This 1977 Chevrolet Monte Carlo a YouTuber found in a salvage yard might not tug on the heartstrings of everyone, but for certain enthusiasts it might be just the kind of car they’d enjoy. Obviously, Classic Ride Society thought it could’ve provided some value other than just being parted out.

At first glance this Monte Carlo doesn’t look so bad. It’s not obviously rusting out, the paint looks to be in at least fairly good condition, and even the factory trim is still relatively intact, with only the rear bumper missing. The body panels aren’t straight and some obvious collision damage is present, but that shouldn’t be a deal-breaker. Of course, this is in Dallas, so rust isn’t a huge problem like it is in other areas, as evidenced by the gleaming brightwork on this barge.

We’ll agree with Classic Ride Society that all signs point toward this being an abandoned project car. Things happen, especially with people losing their jobs because of the COVID-19 shutdowns and small business owners suffering, so maybe it had something to do with that. Or it might be that someone had to move or just finally realized they weren’t that committed to restoring the Monte Carlo, that happens too. There’s a story there, even if it’s a short and simple one.

Some YouTube users have commented on the video, saying it’s a shame the car wasn’t restored since they believe it would take minimal work to get it back on the road. Do you agree with them? Would you snag this car? If so, what would you do with it?

