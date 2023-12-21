Check Out This Documentary About Lucy Block's Run Up Pike's Peak

43 Institute

In May of this year, Lucy Block announced to the world that she would be competing in the legendary Pike's Peak International Hill Climb in June. She took to the hill in the Unlimited class, piloting a Sierra Echo EV generating a battery-powered 300 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. Now you can watch it all unfold in a documentary on YouTube called “43 Fortitude: A Continuing Legacy."



Lucy Block's goal in competing was to honor her late husband Ken Block, an extraordinary rally and stunt driver who died too young in a snowmobile accident in January. She also used the opportunity to raise awareness for the 43 Institute, a non-profit founded after Ken's death that helps create paths of opportunities for those who don't have funding or support systems in place for themselves.

Filmed and edited by Judson Pryanovich with support from 43 Institute, Hypercraft, Yokohama, and Hoonigan, “43 Fortitude: A Continuing Legacy” follows Lucy and her teenage daughter Lia from pre-competition preparation through the climb. Emerging racing star Lia wrangled her father's last car, a 1400-hp beast called Hoonipigasus.



“Our family loves racing, it’s part of who we are. This documentary captures that, while showing fans at home the story of how we made it to the top,” said Block.

