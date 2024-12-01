Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Chevy Suburban Turns Into Battering Ram On California Freeway

Dashcam footage captured an unbelievable moment on the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley, California as a Chevy Suburban wove back and forth across all the lanes, eventually smashing into a Jeep. This is the kind of situation you hope to never face in real life.

Here is a situation where erratic driving was caused by a driver’s medical emergency.

The footage, which was taken just before noon on September 27, shows the Suburban suddenly swerve into the right lane, cutting of a Frito Lay delivery truck for no apparent reason. Then the Chevy swerves left across all the lanes, T-boning a Jeep in the carpool lane.

Finally, the Suburban swerves right into the middle lanes without striking any more vehicles. It then swerves left again, hitting the cement median divider just in front of the disabled Jeep. Thankfully, an unmarked police SUV was traveling directly behind the Jeep and activated its lights once the vehicle was struck by the Suburban.

ABC7 reports one person was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. According to KTLA, the woman in the Jeep who’s seen hobbling out of the SUV after the accident and leaning on the median divider thankfully only suffered minor injuries.

We don’t know what caused the accident, but it’s possible the driver of the Chevy Suburban suffered a medical episode. Distraction, intoxication, and even falling asleep at the wheel are also possibilities, but there’s zero information from authorities to even hint at the suspected cause in this specific case.

If you’re driving on the freeway and see something like this happening, the best thing to do is slow down and give the swerving vehicle plenty of space. While some people will jump to the conclusion that the swerving driver is drunk, distracted, or road raging, it’s possible they’re suffering a stroke, heart attack, or other medical episode and can’t control the vehicle well, maybe even at all. If you can safely do so, call 911 immediately and communicate clearly exactly what you see, helping first responders get to the scene as soon as possible.

Stay safe out there, everyone.

