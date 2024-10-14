Chevy Teases 1064-HP Corvette ZR1's Top Speed at 212 MPH and Counting

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has a claimed top speed of over 200 mph, and tomorrow its actual max velocity will be revealed.

Chevy today posted a video on its Instagram account that teases the 1064-hp Corvette ZR1's top speed at 212 mph and climbing.

Previously, Chevy estimated that the ZR1 without its available Aero package could reach a top speed of over 215 mph.

The Chevy Corvette could go 200-plus mph back when its engine was still mounted in front of the driver, with the C7 ZR1 and its 755-hp supercharged V-8 hitting 212 mph. Naturally, the new C8 ZR1, which packs an insane 1064-hp twin-turbo V-8, will exceed that mark. Just how fast will the wildest factory-built Corvette be? That will be revealed tomorrow, as Chevy today posted a video on its Instagram account teasing the top-speed announcement.

The short clip shows the new 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 speeding around a racetrack. Following a shot from the front bumper of the car racing around a banked corner, we get a closeup of the Vette's digital speedometer climbing from 207 to 212 mph before the video cuts to a ZR1 flying by and someone saying, "Whoa! That's fast." The clip closes with an image of the Corvette logo and the words "Top Speed 10.15.24."

When the ZR1 was revealed this past summer, the Corvette team said all four test drivers eclipsed 200 mph on their first laps around Germany's famous Nürburgring racetrack. Car and Driver also saw the car hit 205 mph during a ride-along in a development prototype, but it was equipped with the available Aero package, so it had the big rear wing and other aerodynamic addendum.

Chevy has estimated that the ZR1 has a top speed of over 215 mph, but that's without the car's aerodynamic add-ons. How much faster than that will it go? Sometime tomorrow we will know.

