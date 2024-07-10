Classic 70s Muscle Cars Up for Auction in Glencoe, MN This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get ready to rev your engines and indulge in a nostalgic journey as some of the most iconic muscle cars from the 1970s are hitting the auction block this weekend in Glencoe, MN. Car enthusiasts and collectors alike will have the opportunity to bid on a stunning lineup of classic American muscle, each with its own unique history and unparalleled performance. From roaring engines to sleek designs, these vehicles represent a golden era of automotive excellence that continues to captivate enthusiasts to this day.

Whether you're a seasoned collector or a first-time bidder, this auction promises an exhilarating experience with the chance to own a piece of automotive history. The event, hosted in the charming town of Glencoe, will feature meticulously maintained and restored models from legendary manufacturers. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to bring home one of these timeless beauties. Register to bid today and prepare to witness the thrilling spectacle of 70s muscle cars roaring back to life.

1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Experience the power and classic style of the 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. Featuring a robust 454 engine paired with a 4-speed overdrive transmission, this iconic muscle car promises a thrilling drive. The owner states that it boasts matching numbers, adding to its authenticity and value. With the odometer reading just 71,000 miles, this Chevelle SS is a prime example of American automotive heritage. Don't miss your chance to own this legendary vehicle. See it here.

1970 Dodge Super Bee Coupe

Experience the legendary 1970 Dodge Super Bee, VIN: WM23V0A185761, a beautifully restored frame-off masterpiece featuring a V-Code 440 Six Pack engine. This powerhouse is factory rated at 390 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque, complete with heavy-duty suspension and chrome-tipped dual exhaust. The striking dark blue exterior with white stripes and a white vinyl top is complemented by polished Magnum 500 wheels and raised white letter BFG Radial T/A tires.

Inside, the Super Bee boasts black vinyl high-back bucket seats, a center console with a floor-mounted shifter, woodgrain trim, and a tri-spoke wood-rimmed steering wheel. The full set of factory gauges, power steering, power brakes, and original AM radio enhance the driving experience. With an odometer reading of just 324 miles, this one-year-only design is a true collector's gem. See it here.

1971 Oldsmobile 442

Discover the allure of the 1971 Oldsmobile 442, a top-tier original California car featuring a powerful V8 engine and a sleek black exterior. This classic muscle car boasts original paint, power steering, and power brakes, ensuring both authenticity and smooth handling.

Although the air conditioning is not currently hooked up, all necessary parts are included for restoration. The car comes with its original build sheet, making it a valuable find for collectors. This 442 represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history in its original, well-preserved state. See it here.

Freije & Freije in partnership with Jeff Martin Auctioneers are hosting a live and online sale July 13th in Glencoe, MN. Check out the other great collector vehicles available online and in person this weekend. The auction features Automobilia and over 140 Classic and Collector vehicles.

