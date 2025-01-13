Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Classic Car Collection Devastated In Southern California Fire

While much attention has been focused on the lives, homes, and businesses lost in the fires raging the Los Angeles area of Southern California, we want to shine a light on the loss of collectable cars. Not only have some modern supercars and other unique rides been destroyed, a news crew discovered a sizable collection of classic cars burned out in the Eaton Fire.

See even more devastation from the wildfires documented up close by a car YouTuber.

That collection was housed outside a destroyed house in Altadena. A reporter from KPIX correctly points out in the video we’ve included that the classic vehicles are just as important as a house to some people and they can’t be so easily replaced.

Image via KPIX CBS News Bay Area/YouTube

After all, there are a number of pre-war classic cars in the collection as well as a number of models from the 50s and 60s. While some still have their body panels whole, the tires, interiors, and other components destroyed in the blaze, at least one ride was melted to the point it was unrecognizable.

We can’t imagine the pain the owner of this classic car collection must feel, or will feel, seeing the devastation. That doesn’t mean the vehicles matter more than life itself or the house, only that they hold quite a bit of sentimental value.

The reporter seems to have a better grip on the car scene than a lot of people, making us suspect she’s a bit of a gearhead herself. She does say the photographer in her crew collects classic vehicles, so associating with him probably helps. But she understands these aren’t just machines but instead are things which bring people together and store many wonderful memories. All that is lost in disasters like this.

We’re fully expecting many more stories of car collections lost in the California wildfires as they continue to rip through the Los Angeles area. You might even see your dream car left a smoldering, burned-out hunk of metal and melted plastic.

Image via KPIX CBS News Bay Area/YouTube

