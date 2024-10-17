Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Classic Oldsmobile Does A San Francisco Hit And Run

People in San Francisco are shocked someone driving a classic convertible Oldsmobile crashed into some parked cars, then took off. It happened in a popular tourist area, near the famous stretch of Lombard Street, with plenty of witnesses. But the driver took off despite heavy front-end damage to his vehicle.

Fortunately, there are plenty of security cameras in the area and they took at least okay footage, some of them capturing everything in high definition. And since the Olds is a convertible, the driver was quite exposed, as was his passenger.

What’s more, in the footage you can see the front end damage included the cooling system leaking as a big cloud appears while the Oldsmobile takes off. The old car didn’t get too far in that condition, so either the driver had somewhere to duck out of sight or he had to call for a tow truck.

An interesting detail about the car is the red halo headlights you can see right before the crash. We don’t think many classic Olds are rolling around with those, especially red convertibles with black racing stripes. That should really help narrow down the field of suspects, if police really pour resources into this case.

Sadly, we’d be willing to bet since nobody was hurt or worse, this crash won’t get that much attention from police. Members of the community are shocked by it, but we wonder if they know how many murder investigations San Francisco Police are handling at the moment?

What’s hilarious about the footage is how a parking enforcement officer tries running after the car afterward, at least kind of. It’s one of the slowest jogs we’ve seen in a long time, leading us to conclude annual fitness tests for that job obviously aren’t a thing. But it’s not like someone on foot would’ve chased down the classic car anyway.

Image via ABC7 News Bay Area

