With Its Competition Finally Dead, Ford Jacks Up Prices On V8-Powered 2025 Mustang

2024 Mustang Dark Horse - Photo: Ford

With the death of the Chevrolet Camaro and no new Dodge Charger or Challenger available just yet, the Ford Mustang is the last American muscle car left standing. The 2025 Ford Mustang doesn’t change at all from the 2024 S650 redesign, but Ford decided to charge up to $3,645 more for the same exact car you got in 2024. The cost of 2025 Mustang GT Fastbacks, GT Fastback Premiums, and GT Convertible Premiums each jumped by $2,600, while Dark Horses see an increase of $2.645 ,and Dark Horse Premiums see that giant $3,645 leap in base price for 2025. EcoBoost Mustang prices remain the same for 2025.



No real changes have been made to the Mustang for 2025 aside from a few extra standard features that were previously optional. Dual-zone climate control and leather/vinyl trimmed seats are now both standard on the GT Fastback, where they were optional last year, and the automatic transmission is now a no-cost upgrade from the standard manual. Dark Horse buyers don’t actually enjoy any new standard equipment, however, as Motor1 reports,

The Dark Horse is up $2,645 for 2025, and Dark Horse Premium now starts at $69,870—an increase of $3,645. And from what we see in Ford’s configurator, there’s nothing different aside from the cost.

If you’re looking to buy an EcoBoost Mustang, you’ll actually enjoy new standard dual-zone climate control with no price hike over 2024 models. In contrast, if you’re hoping for a high-performance EcoBoost, the EcoBoost High-Performance package is no longer listed on the configurator, so we’re left to assume it’s been discontinued for 2025.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse - Photo: Ford

If you’re in the market for a V8 Mustang, act fast before Ford’s muscle car monopoly empowers them to jack prices up even higher. A Ford spokesperson issued this statement to Motor1, which seems to all but confirm that Ford is leveraging the fact that they produce the only remaining American muscle car,



Mustang continues to offer the most variety and best bang for the horsepower buck on the market today. No one else is building a V-8 sports car with a 486-hp V8 or 500-hp V8 Dark Horse at this price point. And for the 2025 model year Mustang GT, we now include a 10-speed automatic transmission as a no-cost option (previously a $1,595 option) and dual-zone climate control is now standard across all 2025MY Mustangs.

