Copley Motorcars is Selling These Rare Mercedes-Benz Classics

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Add these classic luxury cars to your collection.

Copley Motorcars is proud to offer three exceptional examples of classic Mercedes-Benz automobiles. These stunning vehicles are steeped in history and craftsmanship, making them highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts alike.

1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE Cabriolet Price: $249,800

Mileage: 66,400 miles

This beautifully restored 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE cabriolet is finished in a rare Tunis Beige metallic exterior with a green leather interior. Powered by a 2.8-liter inline-six engine and featuring a 4-speed automatic transmission, this cabriolet comes with factory power windows, disc brakes, and a Becker Europa stereo. With an all-encompassing nut and bolt restoration, this classic retains its original leather seats and offers an outstanding driving experience. A rare find, this cabriolet is a must-see for serious collectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SE 3.5 Coupe Price: $149,800

Mileage: 61,000 miles

This 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SE 3.5 coupe combines timeless style with impressive power. It boasts a Midnight Blue exterior with a striking red leather interior and a 3.5-liter V8 engine producing 200 horsepower. This coupe features a floor-shift automatic transmission, a factory power sunroof, and power windows. Recently refurbished, this W111 chassis coupe has been expertly serviced and is one of only 100 examples with both a floor shift and power sunroof, making it a rare gem.

1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SE 3.5 Cabriolet Price: $295,000

Mileage: 42,000 miles*

A factory prototype, this 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SE 3.5 cabriolet is a significant piece of Mercedes history. Originally built with a 2.8L engine and later modified by the factory to a 3.5L V8 to homologate the model, it stands as a unique prototype. Finished in classic white with red leather and featuring a black convertible top, this cabriolet has undergone extensive restorative work over the years, ensuring its immaculate condition. As one of the last hand-built Mercedes models on the W111 chassis, this 3.5 cabriolet is a true collector’s dream.

Story continues

All three vehicles are available at Copley Motorcars and showcase the elegance and heritage of the Mercedes-Benz brand, offering a rare opportunity for collectors to own a piece of automotive history.

Copley Motorcars has been buying and selling European classics worldwide since 1995.

All of our classics are in impeccable condition, and full marque specialist serviced and sorted.

USA and international shipping easily arranged.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.