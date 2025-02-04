Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Corvette Product Manager Harlan Charles Given The Boot

Popular Corvette Product Manager Harlan Charles took to social media recently to announce his retirement from GM. While he didn’t say anything about being fired or given the boot, the word on the street is he was ushered out, not that the man was looking forward to retirement. With other shakeups in the Corvette team management, it appears something is about to happen with America’s sports car.

Charles had been working on the Corvette model lineup for 24 years and had been a GM employee for 37 when he announced February 2 it’s the end of the road for him. “My Corvette dream is over – my bubble burst,” he wrote on X. That doesn’t sound like he willingly retired but rather was forced into it.

My Corvette dream is over - my bubble burst



After 24 years on Corvette and 37 at GM, I was informed my time is up and I will no longer be your Corvette Product Manager. I am now retired.



Harlan Charles

FORMER Chevrolet Corvette Product Marketing Manager pic.twitter.com/JSKZEbkARd — Harlan Charles (@harlan_charles) February 3, 2025

While these sorts of things happen, the shock was a lot for Corvette fans to process since Charles was quite popular with enthusiasts. But when that’s combined with Kirk Bennion, Corvette Exterior Design Manager also getting fired, theories start to fly.

Bennion had been with GM for over 40 years and started working on the Corvette line way back in 1986. He was also a favorite with enthusiasts since he’s one himself.

In fact, as this news has spread across the internet, Corvette fans have expressed dismay and even outrage at the ousting of these two managers.

With a C9 Corvette coming soon, it’s not unreasonable to wonder if this management shakeup has something to do with taking the sports car in a different direction. Rumors have been running rampant for years that GM wants not only an all-electric Corvette but a whole model family bearing the name.

That could include a crossover and sedan. It’s possible Charles and Bennion weren’t onboard with those or other dramatic changes. But these kinds of out-of-touch decisions are everywhere these days from Dodge’s emerging new model lineup to the Ford Mach-E.

Image via Harlan Charles/Facebook

