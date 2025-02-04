Could an all-new 2025 Nissan Xterra could take on the Toyota 4Runner?

According to our very own Ronan Glon, North American Nissan dealers have been begging the automaker for an all-new Xterra. The Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Toyota 4Runner have all found cult followings and sales success in North America thanks to their rugged charm and exceptional functionality, and Nissan is missing out.

Based on the shared underpinnings of mid-size pickup trucks, like the Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator, and Toyota Tacoma, these hardcore SUVs struck a chord with American buyers who desire the authenticity of a body-on-frame off-roader and appreciate the simplicity of their long-term maintenance requirements.

Using generative text-to-image artificial intelligence software, we imagine what a revived Nissan Xterra could look like and discuss its potential market appeal as well as possible specifications and distinctive features.

2015 Nissan XterraNissan

What was the Nissan Xterra?

Sharing a platform with the Nissan Frontier, the Xterra was a dedicated, body-on-frame off-roader SUV that sat beneath the Pathfinder in terms of size and above the Rogue. Its rugged platform and four-wheel drive meant it was superbly capable on rough terrain, and its compact wheelbase meant it was ergonomic around town.

The Xterra was essentially Nissan's counterpart to the Toyota 4Runner, which also shares its platform with a midsize pickup truck–the Toyota Tacoma. With two generations spanning from 1999 until 2015, the Xterra was available with a wide array of powertrains, such as the 2.4-liter KA24DE inline-four, a supercharged 3.3-liter V6, and the later 4.0-liter VQ40DE V6.

The Xterra's second generation appeared in 2005, alongside the third-gen D40 Frontier pickup, and was on the market with minimal changes for an entire decade, when it was eventually discontinued in 2015. The D40 Frontier, however, was offered until 2021, when it was replaced with the current D41 Frontier.

2025 Nissan XterraAI Generated Image

What could a new Xterra look like?

With the replacement of the D40 Frontier being the all-new, 310-horsepower, 3.8-liter V6-powered D41 model, we can't help but wonder why Nissan hasn't used the new platform for an SUV. What with the massive North American success of the Toyota 4Runner and even the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, it seems like a major missed opportunity for the struggling marque.

Sharing its underpinnings with the D41 Frontier, an all-new Xterra could employ the same naturally-aspirated, 3.8-liter V6, body-on-frame chassis architecture, four-wheel drive system, and 9-speed automatic transmission. This might even sway potential Toyota and Ford buyers who are skeptical of turbocharged four-cylinder engines that have replaced more simple, naturally aspirated V6s within this segment.

2025 Nissan XterraAI Generated Image

How could Nissan ensure the Xterra is competitive in its class?

Aside from betting on already-available, naturally-aspirated V6 power, the Xterra will need to be a serious piece of equipment to compete with its beloved rivals. Thankfully, the Xterra already has a solid reputation to build upon, but Nissan will have to maximize on that to win over new buyers.

Toyota has succeeded in capitalizing on nostalgia and a cult-like following with its Tacoma and 4Runner models. The "TRD Pro" badge is a mark of distinction for many. Like an Arc'teryx logo on the chest of an insulated jacket, it's a badge that lets people around you know that you enjoy outdoor adventures and are always searching for the next best natural adrenaline rush.

A new Nissan Xterra could appeal to the same crowd with dedicated PRO-4X models, just like the Frontier does. But what about the buyers out there who don't need snorkel intakes and exposed tow hooks to enjoy their midsize pickup trucks and nostalgically yearn for past days of simplicity and fun styling?

2024 Nissan Frontier HardbodyNissan

Ford has capitalized on this market excellently with the Ford Bronco Heritage, which pairs a white, removable hardtop roof with white, vintage-style wheels and unique retro-look decals around the exterior and in the cabin.

Nissan tried this as well with the Frontier Hardbody Edition. It was fun and interesting and got people genuinely excited about the truck. Similar tactics could be employed with a new Xterra to drive.

Final thoughts

Frankly, it seems silly that Nissan no longer offers the Xterra in North America, especially considering the availability of the current Frontier platform for its underpinnings. Given Nissan's recent financial struggles, this seems like a relatively cost-effective way to integrate an exciting new model into their lineup that will more than likely be a hit with domestic buyers.

2007 Nissan XterraNissan

I wouldn't be at all surprised if we saw the revival of the Xterra nameplate from Nissan in the next few years, as it's a product that its North American dealers have literally been begging for and whose direct rivals have already proven to be desirable in the automotive marketplace. But, for now, the Frontier, Titan, and Armada remain the only body-on-frame, four-wheel drive vehicles in Nissan's American lineup.

Would you like to see the revival of the beloved Nissan Xterra, or do you think it will fall short of its aggressive competition? Would you like to see a special heritage edition of a future Xterra, or would you be more interested in a hardened, tactical PRO-4X model? Let us know how you feel in the comments–we love to hear from you!

