You Could Win This 550 Horsepower Corvette ZL-1 Tribute

Don't miss out on this Corvette with a crazy backstory!

Get ready to turn heads and ignite your passion for classic American sports cars with a unique opportunity to win a 1969 427 ZL-1 Tribute Corvette Coupe. This exceptional vehicle, part of the renowned Lost Corvettes Peter Max VH-1 Collection, embodies the spirit of American muscle cars and could be yours!

This 1969 Corvette Coupe is more than just a car; it's a symbol of American automotive excellence. Dressed in a vibrant Daytona Yellow, this masterpiece captures the essence of the 1960s American muscle car era. Under its hood lies a formidable Summit Racing 454 cubic inch engine, meticulously built to churn out a robust 550 horsepower. Combined with its 4-speed manual transmission, this car promises an exhilarating driving experience reminiscent of a bygone era.

The history of this Corvette is as fascinating as its performance. It was a highlight in the Lost Corvettes Collection, a treasure trove of 36 classic Corvettes spanning from 1953 to 1989. Originally given away in a VH-1 sweepstakes and later acquired by artist Peter Max, this collection is a significant piece of automotive history.

Now, as part of a special sweepstakes, you have the chance to own this 1969 427 ZL-1 Tribute Corvette Coupe. And there's more - enter now, and you'll receive 50% more entries, increasing your chances of winning this iconic car.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive legend. The sweepstakes ends on December 24th, so act fast. Whether you're a collector, an enthusiast, or someone who appreciates the beauty and power of classic cars, this is your chance to drive away with a true American classic. Enter now for your chance to win and make a statement at any collector car event or a leisurely Sunday drive.

