Crashed 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Gets a Second Life

It will go on, just in a new way.

Two brothers, Simeon and Eleazar from Goonzquad, recently acquired a severely wrecked 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The vehicle, which looked like it had just come out of a crusher, was brought to a dealership under the pretense of being rebuilt. However, the true intention is to use it as a donor car for its valuable parts.

The Hellcat Redeye, known for its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine producing 797 horsepower, will be used for a "heart transplant." Despite the extensive damage, which includes detached pillars and a severely deformed roof, the engine remains intact and is ready to be repurposed.

The brothers purchased the wreck for $10,000 at an auction, despite the listing indicating "no key." They discovered that the car, involved in a drink-and-drive incident, had most of its components thrown haphazardly inside, with the odometer and various other parts displaced. Remarkably, the vehicle only had a little over 13,000 miles on it.

After acquiring a new battery and some minor fixes, the dashboard lit up, but the key was still missing. They took the car to a dealership to get a new key fob programmed. Despite initial skepticism from the dealership staff, the brothers persevered. They had to deal with additional issues such as a stuck supercharger belt and disconnected sensors. Eventually, after adding fuel and replacing a fuse, the engine roared back to life.

This is not the first time Simeon and Eleazar have tackled such a challenge. They previously restored a 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye that was left at their shop following a DUI incident. After purchasing it for $30,000, they managed to fix it up and are now looking to sell it for around $60,000.

The story of the 2020 Hellcat Redeye serves as a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the brothers, who continue to bring life back to what many would consider irreparable wrecks.

