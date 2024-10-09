Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Crashed Camaro Belches Engine, Sets Palm Tree On Fire

Performance cars like this Chevy Camaro can be a lot of fun to drive, but bad accidents can happen when you don’t respect the power. This crash which occurred in National City, California perfectly illustrates the destructive force of a muscle car used improperly. Not only did the driver pay the price, so did a poor palm tree.

Witnesses told OnScene TV that the driver was speeding down northbound Interstate 5, weaving through traffic (what some call swimming) when he drifted off the road and slammed into a palm tree.

Heavy damage on the driver’s door and down the side, combined with even worse front end damage shows where the Chevy impacted. That collision sent the engine flying between two palm trees, the heat igniting one of them.

Not only that, the driver was trapped inside the Camaro and was badly injured in the crash. He was reportedly bleeding from his abdomen and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. Let this be a warning to anyone who thinks all the airbags, frame reinforcements, etc. in their modern muscle car means they can drive recklessly without consequence.

Good Samaritans tried getting the guy out of his vehicle before firefighters showed up, but to no avail. Luckily the car didn’t catch fire, otherwise the situation would’ve been dire.

Reportedly, California Highway Patrol believes intoxication was a factor in this crash. An investigation is ongoing, so that’s not conclusive. However, it’s just another reminder that alcohol and other substances don’t mix with driving well at all.

The fact is performance cars can multiply your chances of not only injuring yourself but others when you’re not careful, intoxicated or not. It’s okay to have fun, but you need to stay within reasonable limits or risk a scenario similar to this.

Image via OnScene TV/YouTube

