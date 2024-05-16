cupra tavascan review 2024 01 front tracking

The Cupra Tavascan is a close relative to a fairly safe bunch of Volkswagen Group siblings.

It can count the Audi Q4 E-Tron, Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID 4 as siblings sharing the same hardpoints and footprint, but whereas that trio would all be the types to have 9-5 office jobs and have their haircuts booked on a rolling basis every six weeks, Cupra’s offering is more likely to have never got back from its gap year facing questions from the Australian authorities about its visa status.

The Tavascan is the third model to be created solely for the brand sired out of Seat, and the second of those to be fully electric. It follows five years after a concept car of the same that was called “the brand’s dream” and goes on sale in July, deliveries starting at the end of the year with production coming exclusively from China for the first time in a Seat group car.

