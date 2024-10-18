These Are Currently The Worst New Car Deals, According To Consumer Reports

Photo: Kia

Generally speaking, new car supply has been up for a while, prices are a lot closer to being fair and if you shop around, you can probably find something acceptable for less than MSRP. That said, not all brands and not all vehicles are priced equally. Some new cars are just a bad deal right now, and you’re probably better off looking at one of their competitors unless you want that specific car so badly that you’re still willing to pay the dealer markup.

If you don’t want to play games with the dealer, though, which cars should you avoid? Thankfully, our friends at Consumer Reports are here to take care of you. Using data from TrueCar, the team looked at actual transaction prices and found the mainstream vehicles that are still selling for more than six percent more than sticker. Also, since this list is aimed at mainstream buyers, CR chose not to include “niche sports cars” or commercial vehicles.

So which ones made the list? Click through to find out.

Toyota GR86

If you need an affordable sports car with a back seat, it really is hard to beat the Toyota GR86. Unfortunately for buyers, prices for a 2024 Toyota GR86 Premium with a manual are typically six percent or $1,766 over the car’s $31,900 MSRP. So expect to pay $33,666.

Kia Soul

The Kia Soul is boxy, practical and a little bit funky, which has proved popular with buyers. Expect to pay seven percent or $1,576 over the 2024 Kia Soul S’s $22,690. That will likely bring the price up to $24,266.

GMC Sierra 1500

Over the last several years, we’ve gotten used to full-size truck buyers paying absurd prices, but only one truck made this list, and it’s the GMC Sierra 1500. If you want a 2024 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Pro with 4WD, the MSRP is $47,300. However, expect to pay $50,679, which works out to seven percent or $3,379 over MSRP.

Audi A4 Allroad

The U.S. doesn’t get many wagons, but when we do get one, it’s usually lifted. That’s certainly the case with the $47,600 2024 Audi Allroad Premium 45 TFSI Quattro. Just be prepared to pay $51,085 over MSRP, which works out to an extra $3,485 or a seven-percent markup.

Audi A3

Audi’s smallest sedan starts well below the $40,000 mark, but a 2024 Audi A3 Premium 2.0 TFSI Quattro will probably cost you $50,875. That’s a lot of money, but that’s also because it includes a seven-percent (or $3,475) markup over the $47,400 MSRP.

Kia Sorento

Kia recently gave the Sorento a refresh that included a boxier front end along with some other desirable improvements. Unfortunately for buyers, prices for a 2024 Kia Sorento EX with all-wheel drive are typically eight percent or $2,960 over the car’s $39,290 MSRP. So expect to pay $42,250 instead.

Audi A4

The Audi A4 is one of the most surprising vehicles on this list partly due to the fact that the 2024 version was last redesigned for the 2016 model year. Despite a refresh, it’s old. You’d think that would make it a better deal, but the $41,900 MSRP of the 2024 Audi A4 Prestige 40 TFSI Quattro jumps eight percent or $3,205 when you look at transaction prices. In the end, that brings the average price to $45,105.

Audi Q5

Like the A4, the 2024 Audi Q5 isn’t exactly new, although, for the record, they’ve both been redesigned for 2025. And yet, when you look at what people are paying for a 2024 Audi Q5 Prestige 40 TFSI Quattro, they’re spending $48,777 instead of the $45,300 Audi says it should cost. That’s a markup of eight percent or $3,477.

Kia K5

The Kia K5 has been refreshed for 2025, but again, assuming Consumer Reports’ data is correct, people are still overpaying for the 2024. Instead of a 2024 Kia K5 EX costing $29,490, customers are paying $31,839. That’s a markup of $2,349 or about eight percent.

Kia Sportage Hybrid

Want a cool-ish compact crossover that gets great gas mileage? Look no further than the 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid LX and its $28,590 MSRP. Except once you factor in the nine-percent markup of $2,543, that will bring the total you can expect to pay to a could-probably-be-worse price of $31,133.

