Cybertruck is insanely expensive to insure (but other Teslas are worse)

Demand for the Tesla Cybertruck may be slowing, and now there’s a new reason to reconsider purchasing one: the cost of insurance.

A new study from Insurify details how expensive insuring the Cybertruck is, reminding us that it’s always best to get an insurance quote before buying any new vehicle. While Cybertrucks are far more expensive to insure than a typical EV or ICE vehicle, they are not the most expensive vehicle to insure, at least not yet.

Related: 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV: 5 reasons to love it, 2 reasons to think twice

A Cybertruck in the wildCody Simms

How much does it cost to insure a Cybertruck?

Insurify notes that Cybertruck insurance is 45 percent more expensive than the national average and 15 percent more expensive to insure than the average EV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average annual cost to insure a Cybertruck comes out to $3,392, exactly $500 more expensive than the average annual insurance cost for an EV of $2,892. That itself is $556 more expensive than the national average annual insurance cost of $2,336.

While those numbers alone are surprising, it actually gets worse for Tesla when you compare the average cost to insure their other models.

Tesla Model 3Tesla

Cybertruck is the cheapest Tesla to insure

The same study points out that every other Tesla is more costly to insure. The annual cost to insure each Tesla in 2024, per Insurify:

Tesla Cybertruck: $3,392

Tesla Model S: $3,501

Tesla Model X: $3,658

Tesla Model Y: $3,832

Tesla Model 3: $4,347

Several factors help define insurance rates. Vehicle value, along with repair and replacement costs, factor heavily, according to Insurify. Cybertrucks are possibly less costly to insure because there isn’t a lot of sampling data, meaning that since the two best-selling Teslas are the most costly to insure, they are also the most expensive to repair or replace.

We also haven’t had the Cybertruck around long enough to know if Tesla’s durability claims stack up. The automaker says the glass on Cybertruck has a class-4 hail rating, and the stainless steel exterior resists denting. We'll have to wait for more claims to see if those hold up.

Story continues

Related: The 35th Anniversary Mazda MX-5 Miata is somewhat misguided

Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F-150 tug of warTesla

Who is buying Cybertrucks, anyway?

Insurify suggests that Cybertruck’s core demographic may also contribute to lower insurance costs. Cybertruck buyers tend to be older, with half of them in their 40s, compared to 14 percent for Model 3 buyers. Drivers with longer and blemish-free driving records tend to have better insurance rates.

Though insurance companies don’t pull credit reports when insuring drivers, they do set credit rates based on a tiered system for credit scores in most states. Only California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, and Utah ban the practice of factoring credit ratings when setting insurance rates.

According to this study, Tesla Model 3 buyers have the worst creditworthiness compared to those purchasing any other Tesla model.

Tesla stated that neary all of the cars it sold in 2024 were Models 3 and Y. Above, a Tesla retail location in Smithtown, New York.Newsday LLC/Getty Images

Final thoughts

Only 18% of F-150 Lightning buyers have excellent credit, but insuring that vehicle costs just $199 less per year. Pricing for the F-150 Lightning starts at $62,995, which is $12,000 less than the Cybertruck and may help explain that discrepancy.

Cybertruck shipments skyrocketed late last year as production ramped up to fulfill preorders. With more Cybertrucks on the road, we’ll get a clearer picture of how much it truly costs to insure.

Given the Cybertruck’s already shaky reputation for durability—and the fact that people like to deface them—I expect the cost to insure one to rise significantly.

Love reading Autoblog? Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get exclusive articles, insider insights, and the latest updates delivered right to your inbox. Click here to sign up now!

Related: How BYD is conquering the global automotive market