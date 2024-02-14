Some Cybertruck Owners Are Already Reporting Rust Spots

Tesla

Four years after its reveal, the Tesla Cybertruck actually reached production with a stainless steel body. That means it stands out on just about any road on Earth, but it also comes with some obvious drawbacks. The biggest is that it is a massive surface of bare metal fully exposed to the elements, creating a unique rusting risk. At least two Cybertruck owners have already reported rusting issues on an enthusiast forum.

In posts unearthed by Business Insider, two separate Cybertruck owners have reported orange spots on their vehicles. In classic car forum fashion, one of the original posters was called a "liar" by another user before they shared photos of the car after a wash with dish soap, which show small spots throughout the surface. The other original poster reported that they shared their findings with a Tesla repair center, which responded by saying that repairs would be possible when the location got the necessary tools next month.

While the Cybertruck owner's manual is not yet public, a video of the manual posted online notes that the vehicle does not have a clear coat and includes specific instructions about removing potentially hazardous materials from the stainless steel surface before corrosion can form. The section does not note rain as a specific concern, but it mentions other common roadside elements like oil, tree resin, dead bugs, and road salt as potential problems worth dealing with immediately. Given that the truck is meant for high-performance adventuring and has been tested on at least mild off-road surfaces, the durability concerns are worrying.

Via Autoblog.

