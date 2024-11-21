Cybertruck Values Have Cratered And Are Still Dropping

Photo: Tesla

When the Tesla Cybertruck first launched, its earliest Foundation Series models cost $120,000. This didn’t stop Tesla loyalists from spending up to nearly double that to get their hands on one, and resale values have shown the folly of that approach: Cybertruck values are dropping far and dropping fast.

Cars And Bids has hosted 24 Cybertrucks since the model’s launch, and the first few auctions drew big numbers: A $158,000 high bid that didn’t meet reserve, another at $145,000, the first truck to actually sell at $146,500. Later auctions, though, have fallen from those heights. Auctions that end in the six-figure range seem to be the exception rather than the rule.

Bring A Trailer has hosted fewer Cybertrucks, but the site’s results graph is damning. It shows a neat downward line for truck values — a line so neat, in fact, that it can be graphed alongside the Cars And Bids values:

Screenshot: Google Sheets

The trendline isn’t perfect, with an R-squared of only 0.608, but there’s a very clear downward trend — and a steep one at that. Splitting the sales from the high bids that didn’t meet reserve shows us a bit of extra info: Despite the lowered prices on auctions, more of those auctions are selling. When setting reserve prices, Cybertruck owners are expecting less and less value for their vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, some of Tesla’s moves can be seen on this graph. Sales slowed as August approached, then paused entirely for nearly the entire month — just as Tesla quietly killed off the theoretical base-model truck. When sales resumed, they started slightly elevated from the prior trendline. Without a base model to compete with, sold trucks seemed to hold their value better.

Cybertruck owners, for their part, are very concerned about depreciation. The forums are aghast that these trucks might have resale values less than their original MSRP, which might lead one to wonder if they’ve ever purchased a new vehicle before. Or a used one. Or dealt with money at all. If you’re considering a Cybertruck as an investment, maybe stick to playing stocks.

For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.