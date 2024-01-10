Dark and Mysterious Hyundai Ioniq 5 Teased as NPX1

Hyundai N Worldwide

We revealed back in June of last year that Hyundai’s 2025 Ioniq 5 N is a game changer. After driving a prototype of the performance EV at the Nürburgring and on the Autobahn, it was easy to see that giving the EV the N treatment was a stellar choice. Its artificial engine sounds are fun, the big tires capable, and massive bursts of torque impressive.

Now Hyundai looks to ratchet up that excitement even more. The automaker dropped a video on Wednesday teasing something it's calling the NPX1, in the form of an Ioniq 5 body.



From what we can tell, the NPX1 appears to include a muscular body kit, a sizable rear wing, and a can’t-miss-it front splitter. Speculation is high that this could be the Ioniq 5 eN1 Cup car Hyundai unveiled in December at the N Festival in South Korea. The first one-make EV competition in South Korea kicks off this May, so the timing is good.



Hyundai’s Cup is lighter than the production Ioniq 5 N (by 551 pounds) and closer to the ground (by 2.8 inches). It’s an all-electric beast sure to be a thrill on the track. We’ll find out for sure during the Tokyo Auto Salon on January 12.

