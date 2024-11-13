Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Deadly Crash Involving Bulldozer Becomes More Sinister

We covered before how a father and high-profile CEO along with his teenage daughter were killed in a freak bulldozer accident in a Utah canyon during the summer. Now, new information in that case indicates the driver who was towing that bulldozer lied to police and is now facing felony charges as a result.

It was July 6 when Richard Hendrickson, CEO of Lifetime Products, along with his 16-year-old daughter Sally were hit by a bulldozer which toppled off a flatbed trailer and onto their GMC Sierra in Ogden Canyon. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adult passengers in the Sierra survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recently, local station KSL obtained charging documents which indicate police concluded the bulldozer was too heavy for the truck that was towing it and that it wasn’t secured properly. But the driver allegedly lied about both points at the scene of the crash to investigators. Now he’s in big trouble.

Back in October, the man was arrested and hit with several felony charges. Obviously, this is an ongoing legal case so the man who was towing the bulldozer is considered innocent until proven guilty in court. But police seem confident enough that he lied and was at fault.

In general, we have to say if you’re ever involved in a crash, fatal or not, just tell police the truth as far as you know and understand it. We’ve seen many other crashes where drivers have lied and later been caught in that lie with indisputable evidence.

Considering how many people are rolling around these days with dashcams and other recording technologies, it’s easier than ever to prove someone has lied about what led up to a crash.

Image via Utah Highway Patrol

