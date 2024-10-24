Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Dealer Goes Joyriding In Customer’s C7 Corvette Z06

A C7 Corvette Z06 owner is furious after learning the Chevrolet dealership in his area went joyriding in his sports car. The guy, who has chosen to not disclose his identity, uploaded a video showing dashcam evidence of an employee sending it in his supercharged V8, whooping and hollering as he drops the hammer.

It’s no secret car dealership employees will sometimes go joyriding in customers’ cars, but just because it happens fairly often doesn’t make it okay. We would feel furious to get dead-to-rights proof a tech or anyone else was out ripping around in our vehicle since that’s not only dangerous and reckless, it’s just plain disrespectful and could do long-term damage.

This guy says first off the dealership service department took its sweet time getting around to even looking at his car. It sounds like what it needed was warranty work, which some service departments hate doing for different reasons. We don’t know if that’s true, but the prolonged start time on the repair added to the customer’s annoyance.

But after he finally got the C7 Z06 Corvette back, he reviewed the dashcam footage and was furious. On at least two separate occasions his sports car was taken out and driven hard. We suppose the service department would claim that was necessary to see if it was running properly, but sending it so hard the vehicle starts torque steering into the oncoming lane of traffic hardly seems necessary.

And one of those times the employee picked up some woman, his wife or a mistress or girlfriend – it doesn’t matter. The point is the guy was clearly showing off and just having fun in a customer’s vehicle. That should never happen.

On top of all that, the C7 Z06 owner claims the dealership stole his sunglasses he left inside the car. We don’t know what kind they were or how much they’re worth, but if true that’s just ridiculous.

