Dirt Biker Smokes Arkansas State Police

A kid on a dirt bike was able to outrun several Arkansas State Police troopers in dashcam footage you have to see to believe. After all, plenty of people with faster, more powerful vehicles have tried leaving ASP in the dusty only to wreck out or be pitted ruthlessly. Yet this kid did the job with a simple two-wheeled ride.

The dirt biker catches the attention of the initial trooper in the video when he pops a wheelie on a public road. As the trooper starts to scrutinize the rider before going for a traffic stop, he notes the bike doesn’t have a license plate displayed.

However, the rider doesn’t want to pull over and take whatever consequences are coming his way. He was obviously out having a great time and wasn’t about to end it. In fact, the police chase seemed to only add to his pleasure.

This guy is smart, and while we don’t recommend running from police, the rider seems to understand the advantages and weaknesses of his vehicle. Instead of just trying to flat-out outrun the trooper on the open road, he goes where the trooper can’t easily.

That means riding over sidewalks and grass, cutting through narrow passes, and sticking to the pavement as little as possible. He does all this without seeming to panic, making us wonder if this suspect has run from police like this in the past.

More troopers respond to the area to catch this rider, but even with six of them there they can’t seem to pin him down. There are a few times they couldn’t bumped the dirt bike using the push bars mounted on their cruisers, but troopers decided against that type of strategy even though we’ve seen them do that sort of thing before.

In the end, this guy got lucky troopers didn’t take off the gloves and really let him have it. He gets away, but we wonder how long it will be before he tries something like this again and finally is caught.

Image via LRHNCash/YouTube