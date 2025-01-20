Read the full story on Backfire News

Dirt Bikers, ATVs Join In Los Angeles Police Chase

A trend that started in some cities but has been spreading more and more are dirt bikers and ATVs ridden by scofflaws overwhelming police. What we’ve mostly seen have been street takeover events where dozens or hundreds of riders flood an area, shutting down traffic as they do stunts and act lawlessly. But what unfolded during a police chase in Los Angeles recently was something new.

As two dirt bikers led police on a pursuit along the City of Angels’ busy roads, partway through some other dirt bikers and an ATV rider joined in, riding alongside their friends. This was all captured by Fox 11’s news chopper as viewers watched in amazement.

Then more and more riders flooded the street until there were dozens of them, making tracking the original suspects almost impossible. That was obviously the idea and is exactly what they do in the takeover events. The idea is with big numbers authorities will be overwhelmed and the riders can all get away.

Usually, what we see with these small off-road vehicles is suspects taking them where police cruisers can’t go. That means tight spaces, often away from the pavement. But with a helicopter overhead, that doesn’t necessarily work and these kids probably know that.

So they use the power of numbers. Did the friends see the chase on TV and join in? Possibly, but more likely they messaged someone and a call went out online through whatever social media platform they use to joint in and help the two guys out .

Obviously, the kids think they’re untouchable. Not only do they pop wheelies and flout the law in other ways once the group joins in, they stop at a gas station and refuel the original dirt bikes so they can continue the escape plan. Where are police?

