Dodge Challenger Perp Thinks He Outran Troopers, Then This Happens

Modern technology can really be a marvel and it plays a key role in this police chase involving a perp in a Dodge Challenger. The muscle car is multi-colored with some sort of camo or maybe cow wrap, so it sticks out like a sore thumb. We love when criminals drive distinct vehicles, not realizing blending in has its advantages. Anyway, the guy got really arrogant and ran from troopers, believing he lost them, but he was in fact dead wrong and we have the entertaining dashcam footage to enjoy.

After a Georgia trooper who’s traveling through Atlanta sees the muscle car tailgating the vehicle in front of it, he tries pulling it over. But our suspect takes off, going through multiple turns in a neighborhood as rapidly as possible to lose his pursuer. He also blacks out, shutting off all the lights on his ride.

That move works and the trooper eventually loses sight of the distinct Mopar. However, another trooper in the area spots it, the lights still turned off, and begins a new chase. Once again, the suspect snakes through the residential streets, showing he’s quite familiar with the area, before losing that trooper as well.

We have to hand it to the guy, he sure can drive. And he probably thought he got away no problem. Maybe he’s led police on a few chases in the past and done the same trick, making him feel pretty special.

What he doesn’t know is Georgia State Police called in a favor and Atlanta Police Department got Phoenix, its high-tech helicopter, into the air above the chase. That eye in the sky with its infrared camera and such was able to track the Dodge Challenger even when troopers on the ground couldn’t keep up.

The pilot was able to tell troopers where the suspect parked the muscle car, on a street outside a house. Sure enough, when troopers arrived it was sitting right there in plain sight. The helicopter could track where the suspect was hiding in a backyard, leading troopers right to him.

Image via State Boyzzz/YouTube

