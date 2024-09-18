Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Sells for $180,000

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A final Ttibute to gas-powered muscle.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, an absolute titan in the muscle car world, recently made headlines when a 2023 model with only 12 miles on the odometer sold at auction for a remarkable $180,000. As the most powerful muscle car ever produced, this vehicle is not only a high-performance beast but also a symbol of the end of an era—one dominated by gasoline-powered engines.

With the automotive industry steadily shifting towards electrification, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 serves as Dodge’s final homage to internal combustion-powered muscle. It’s the last gasoline-fueled hero in a lineup that’s defined American muscle for generations, and the $180,000 price tag reflects the car's legacy and rarity. The SRT Demon 170 is a benchmark for performance enthusiasts, particularly in the world of drag racing, where it reigns supreme thanks to its unparalleled power and street-legal status.

The auction sale was a surprising development, as recent trends indicated that the market for these models had cooled off slightly, with many buyers hoping to purchase them for less than $150,000. Yet, the demand for this low-mileage Challenger—one of the last gas-powered icons—remains strong, signaling that enthusiasts aren’t ready to let go of these mechanical marvels just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a world increasingly focused on electric vehicles (EVs), the Challenger SRT Demon 170 stands as a reminder of the raw power and adrenaline that gasoline engines provide. Dodge initially moved toward replacing its muscle car lineup with electric models, but as consumer interest in EVs wanes, some are left wondering if Dodge could have extended the life of the gas-powered Challenger and Charger with hybridized versions.

While the transition to EVs may be inevitable, the Challenger SRT Demon 170’s recent auction success shows that there's still a significant appetite for high-performance gasoline-powered vehicles. As Dodge says goodbye to this legendary era, collectors and fans are holding onto the past, and this $180,000 sale proves that the Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be remembered as one of the greatest muscle cars ever built.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.