Dodge Charger Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Arrested

A Dodge Charger driver who’s accused of hitting a pedestrian in Indianapolis, then taking off without rendering aid to the dying man has been arrested. While she initially got away, her downfall was a simple combination of factors.

The fatal collision happened back on November 28, 2023 in the early morning hours. Another driver happened across the woman, identified as Eva Marin, standing outside her Charger while a body was laying in the road nearby, reports Fox 59.

She kept saying she had to get her kids to school as the other driver called 911 and tried rendering aid to the victim. The other driver noted that the Dodge was equipped with a police spotlight, something you don’t normally see on civilian cars.

Police concluded the suspect traveled that route routinely. That guess, combined with the description of a rather distinct Mopar, was enough to get them to post officers along the route to see if Marin drove by in the early morning again.

Just two days later, on November 30, she did and an officer pulled her over. That officer not only noted parts of the Charger’s bumper and front quarter panel were missing, matching what was found on the road at the scene of the hit-and-run, he also found “blood, brain matter and tissue” on the vehicle.

As police asked Marin about the accident, she allegedly admitted to looking down to turn the car’s heater off when she felt it hit something in the road. That’s when she got out and saw the man laying on the ground.

To the question of if she called 911 after realizing she hit a pedestrian, she reportedly answered, “No, he was already dead and I didn’t do anything.”

For whatever reason, no charges were filed until April. Marin wasn’t arrested until July 9. She posted bond, then didn’t appear for her July 12 court date so she has a warrant for her arrest.

It’s interesting how an unusual modification on Marin’s Dodge Charger, combined with her sticking to the same driving route and not cleaning up the car led to her arrest.

Image via Marion County Jail/Fox 59

