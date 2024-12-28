Dodge Charger with six-cylinder headed for Europe

Dodge is bringing its muscle car heritage to new shores. Starting in late 2025, European and Middle Eastern buyers will gain access to the complete range of the next-generation Dodge Charger, which includes both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) variants, with two- and four-door body styles.

This international expansion comes as Dodge redefines itself for the modern era. In North America, the Charger Daytona EV has already made (mixed) waves, delivering up to 630 horsepower in its dual-motor configuration. But Dodge hasn’t abandoned the rumble of traditional engines, and buyers abroad will also be able to choose the Hurricane inline-six, offered in standard-output (420 hp) and high-output (550 hp) configurations.

Related: California dealers declare war on Scout Motors' direct sales model

Dodge isn’t abandoning the ICE Charger yet

The Charger’s electric version, the two-door Charger Daytona, will be the first to roll into international markets. With its dual-motor setup, it boasts a 0-60 mph time of just 3.3 seconds in the flagship Daytona Scat Pack trim.

2025 Dodge Charger Daytona.Dodge

Dodge’s decision to lead with the Daytona highlights its commitment to electrification, even as it faces pushback from muscle car purists. Enthusiasts’ skepticism wasn’t helped by MotorTrend’s discovery that the Charger Daytona can’t even do a burnout, thanks to the lack of a line lock feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who still crave the visceral experience of a gas engine, Dodge will also offer ICE models featuring the Hurricane 3.0-liter inline-six. Both the coupe and sedan body styles will be equipped with the Hurricane engine paired with an updated eight-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately, no manual gearbox is on the table—a departure from Dodge’s manual-friendly past.

Related: UK eyes softer EV sales mandate

A strategic move overseas

Dodge’s entry into Europe and the Middle East signals a bold move for Stellantis, the parent company. While the Charger has long been an American icon, its blend of power and practicality could attract a new audience overseas. However, the timing may be challenging, with traditional muscle car markets shrinking and stricter emissions standards taking hold globally.

Story continues

Four-door, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona R/T, shown in Peel OutDodge

The announcement of the Charger’s export follows Dodge’s recent efforts to discount the Charger Daytona in the U.S., suggesting the company is eager to broaden its customer base. While the muscle car market in Europe and the Middle East is niche, offering both ICE and EV options could give Dodge a competitive edge.

Related: Can Ford and GM buy Trump’s favor?

Final thoughts

Whether the new Charger will gain traction in these regions remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Dodge’s move underscores its ambition to become a global player, shipping American muscle cars beyond the states.

If Dodge struggles to sell EV variants of the new Charger in the U.S., maybe it will see better success with European buyers, who have demonstrated greater interest in EVs than Americans.

Related: China's EV invasion hits a wall