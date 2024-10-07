Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Dodge Ram Gets Jacked By Arkansas State Police

There really is something about Dodge Ram drivers which really annoys pretty much everyone on the road. You know it’s bad when even on Dodge muscle car groups people are complaining about being tailgated by the trucks when they’re going well over the speed limit. That kind of aggression mixes in weird ways when police try pulling over these guys, like what happens with this Ram driver when an Arkansas trooper catches him speeding.

When you grab life by the horns, we guess you go 107 mph in a 60 mph zone, almost doubling the limit. If this were us, once the trooper flips around and turns on his lights we would be on the shoulder, fully expecting to be bailed out of jail later.

For a moment it seems the Dodge Ram driver considers his options. The trooper is going lights and sirens, our suspect stops at a red light and just sits there. But it’s like a switch flips in his head, probably once he realizes he’s behind the wheel of a Ram and not a Silverado, and the guy guns it, running the light.

Since he’s not in a TRX he can’t outrun the trooper. Plus, after initially going for it, our suspect pulls up short and doesn’t let his speed climb to anywhere close to where he was at before. It’s like this guy is conflicted. Maybe he also drives a Prius and so he doesn’t really know who he is or what he’s all about?

Either way, he’s still running from the trooper, who decides to give him a big ol’ PIT to bring the chase to a close. It just so happens the Ram spins out onto the shoulder, hits a utility pole, spins and flips before coming a rest in a heap of ruination.

Arkansas State Police has ensured there’s one less Dodge Ram to tailgate people on public roads. Good job, trooper!

