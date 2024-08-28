Dodge Unveils HurriCrate Inline-Six Engines

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a new era of builders.

Dodge has introduced a thrilling new line-up of crate engines with the launch of the HurriCrate series, marking a significant upgrade in their Direct Connection catalog. These engines, part of Dodge’s effort to modernize their performance offerings, feature advanced technology and substantial power outputs.

The HurriCrate series includes two distinct variants: the Cat 1 and Cat 3, derived from the Hurricane inline-six engine. The Cat 1 version delivers 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque, providing a robust performance similar to that found in the 2025 Ram 1500. It is priced at $10,495 for the complete setup and $7,995 for the longblock.

For those seeking even more power, the Cat 3 variant steps up the game significantly. With an impressive 550 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque, it rivals the performance of the upcoming Dodge Charger Six Pack. This engine features forged pistons and a high-boost twin-turbo system, delivering superior performance and priced at $13,745 for the complete unit, or $11,715 for the longblock.

These new crate engines are a nod to Dodge’s 50-year legacy of Direct Connection performance parts, initially launched in 1974 and revived in 2022. The HurriCrate engines showcase cutting-edge features such as high-flow turbochargers and advanced fuel injection systems, enhancing both performance and efficiency.

Dodge’s commitment to performance extends beyond engines with their new Charger Junior Roadster body, designed for young racers and inspired by the forthcoming Charger Six Pack. Available at DCPerformance.com, the Roadster body offers a scaled-down, high-performance option for aspiring NHRA stars.

As Dodge celebrates five decades of Direct Connection, these new products underscore their dedication to providing enthusiasts with top-tier, factory-backed performance solutions.

