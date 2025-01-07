Read the full story on The Auto Wire

How Does This C8 Corvette Not Wreck Out?

Somewhere along Interstate 4 in Kissimmee, Florida a driver caught on his dashcam a C8 Corvette nearly wreck out at night speed. Yet against all odds, the American sports car somehow doesn’t actually crash, but it gets within a hair’s breadth of it. The driver of the ‘Vette should’ve bought a lotto ticket right after this incident.

Is the C8 Corvette driver at fault in this crash?

The footage, which was uploaded to Reddit and we’ve shared for your viewing pleasure, is unbelievable. We had to watch it a few times ourselves. The C8 Corvette comes from the left or fast lane, and just shoots across the other lanes of traffic right in front of the camera car.

In that maneuver, the Chevy almost tags the back end of a vehicle traveling in front of the camera car, so that’s the first near miss. But the C8 Corvette keeps going, onto the paved shoulder and then into the grass, barely missing a light pole for near miss number two.

Still going at a good clip, the sports car is off-roading at this point. Considering how low to the ground these are, that’s unbelievable. But the Chevy hits a hole or a bump, we’re not sure which, and the back end rears up off the ground like it’s a bucking bronco.

Instead of losing his cool, the driver gets it under control again and slow rolls back onto the interstate. He even puts his turn signal on before merging back into traffic in the right lane, like nothing happened.

The big thing people are debating is what led up to this incident. Some want to believe the driver is old, because it’s in Central Florida. Others think it was just that the sports car was speeding. But to us it looks like a torque steer situation, like the guy dropped the hammer and wasn’t ready for the Corvette to pull to the right so hard. Any way you cut it, the incident was operator error.

Stay safe out there, especially when you’re out having fun in your hobby car.

Image via laughingfrog/Reddit

