Double Your Entries: Win the Hurst Performance Pair Up of a Lifetime

Two amazing Hurst performance vehicles could be yours.

Motorious readers get double the entries to win an incredible pairing of muscle car history and modern performance. Imagine going back in time to the glory days of drag racing with George Hurst and “Miss Hurst” Linda Vaughn, commissioning a 1969 Hurst/Olds convertible. Although only three original convertibles were made, their rarity means they are seldom seen on the roads today.

Now, the Hurst Dream Giveaway offers a chance to win two amazing grand prizes that capture the spirit of that era.

Grand Prize #1: 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible Tribute Experience the thrill of a 1969 Hurst/Olds tribute convertible, rotisserie-restored by Thornton Muscle Cars, renowned for their expertise in Oldsmobile 442s. With over $100,000 invested, this pristine vehicle features a 455ci big-block engine, Hurst Dual/Gate shifter, power brakes and steering, dual-comfort air conditioning, a factory AM/FM 8-track stereo, and tilt steering. This tribute has been showcased at prestigious muscle-car events, embodying the "Gentleman’s Muscle Car" ethos with period-correct details.

Grand Prize #2: 2024 GMC Sierra Denali “Hurst Hauler” Complementing the classic convertible is a brand-new 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali, customized as the “Hurst Hauler.” This Denali, in Summit White with a Jet Black interior, features a 420-horsepower V-8 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with performance upgrades from Hurst and Flowmaster, it also boasts a Denali Reverse package, Brembo brakes, Tri-fold hard tonneau cover, multi-pro audio system, active exhaust, and custom Hurst Hauler graphics and wheels.

This pair represents the perfect blend of classic muscle and modern luxury, ready to turn heads on the road. Enter now for your chance to win this dream duo and live by the motto, “There’s no replacement for displacement!”

