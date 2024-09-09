Driver Steals Truck Attempting To Tow His Pickup And Smashes Everything In His Path

How many trucks would a tow truck tow if a tow truck could tow trucks? - Gif: LLN NYC via YouTube

A lot of drivers on America’s roads are pretty angry, but perhaps nobody is quite as angry as this pickup owner who had their truck towed in New York this weekend. Instead of letting the tow truck drive off with their Chevrolet, the owner instead fought off the tow truck driver, stole their vehicle and drove off in a rage. As you do.



The dramatic events unfolded in Sunset Park in New York this weekend after a black Chevrolet pickup truck was hitched onto a tow truck ready to be removed. However, when the owner of the pickup was having none of it and fought back, reports local news outlet News12.

According to the site, the truck’s owner fought the tow truck driver in the street to try and get them to uncouple their pickup. When that didn’t work, they climbed inside the tow truck and drove away with their own vehicle still attached at the rear:

Police say a man blocked the service doors with his truck and was being towed when he confronted the tow truck driver. They say he fought him in the street before getting behind the wheel. Police say once the man stole the tow truck that had his own vehicle up on the hitch, he struck multiple vehicles and ultimately ended by going head-first into a city bus. Now, details have not been released about his identity, but stunned drivers who discovered the damage say they don’t understand why this happened.

Footage of the whole ordeal has been circulating on social media over the weekend, and it’s as wild as you’re expecting. With the door of his own truck still open, the pickup owner speeds off down the street smashing into almost everything in his path. The door of his Chevy almost rips off as he smashes the cars parked on either side of the street.

The driver, who has not yet been identified by authorities, didn’t get too far behind the wheel of the tow truck, as they reportedly came to a sudden stop after colliding with the front of a city bus.

After colliding with the bus, the driver fled the scene on foot, leaving his trashed pickup and a scene of destruction far behind. Police are now on the lookout for the man.

A simpler way to avoid paying whatever fine was coming the pickup owners way would probably be to host a sit-in protest like this driver performed last year. That way you can avoid paying the fine and facing the kind of damage charges this driver may soon be on the receiving end of.

