Drug Dealer In A Tahoe Batters Michigan State Police

In case you were wondering, a drug dealer in Detroit, Michigan helped provide a real world test of just how tough the modern Chevy Tahoe is. After getting cornered in a parking lot by DEA agents and Michigan State Police, he rammed several cars, jumped some curbs, drove where cars shouldn’t go, and more all without skipping a beat.

While we don’t applaud drug dealers or people who run from police, the dashcam footage of this chase does provide some interesting feedback on how much the Tahoe can take, and it’s a lot. After all that, the suspect can push the SUV to freeway speeds, the only obvious damage being both bumper covers flapping in the wind – amazing.

There’s a reason law enforcement uses Tahoes so much. They’re tough, durable, reliable trucks and in the hands of a criminal, they can make a chase which should’ve been over in a flash last longer. The drug dealer is like a heavyweight boxer who doesn’t go down early, all thanks to his vehicle choice.

Even as the rear bumper cover starts peeling all the way off, the suspect gets a larger lead on troopers. But the lead pursuit vehicle doesn’t lose sight of the Tahoe, even as the drug dealer blasts through red lights, weaves through traffic, drives on the shoulder, and does everything he can to lose his tail.

It might not look like much, but this drug dealer is quite the wheelman. He’s able to stay ahead of troopers who have specialized training in pursuits and eventually the chase is called off. Combing the area, DEA and MSP found the Tahoe sitting abandoned, the suspect long gone.

And to think it was all thanks to the Chevy being able to take some hard hits.

