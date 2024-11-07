Dually Cybertruck Mod Is Just Heavy Duty Truck Cosplay

Photo: @redsmiami / Instagram

For many, the telltale sign of a heavy-duty truck is a set of dual wheels mounted on the rear axle. Truck customizer Red’s Miami unveiled a unique dually Tesla Cybertruck. While I’m under no impression that Red’s produces shotty work, this project is the off-road equivalent of putting a time machine in a DeLorean. Sure, it looks cool but it still can’t hit 88 miles per hour.

Red’s fitted dual 26-inch Diesel wheels with 35-inch Fury tires to the Cybertruck’s rear axle. A dually Cybertruck would see all the typical benefits of the configuration, but it doesn’t negate the electric pickup’s existing design flaws. Tesla’s bed is appallingly small with an advertised length of just over 6 feet that quickly diminishes as the bed is filled vertically. The off-road capabilities of the Cybertruck are nearly nonexistent and needed to be plastered over by a software update. The electric pickup was bested across rough terrain by a Subaru Outback earlier this year.

While better distributing the rear load and improving traction are solid benefits, they directly conflict with the need for electric vehicles to minimize rolling resistance. With the tonneau open, the Cybertruck has less than 200 miles of range. Tesla is still developing a range extender, but that would eliminate even more of that precious bed space. I can’t imagine what a dually configuration would do to range, but it still does look cool. Many in Las Vegas got to see how it looks in person. Red’s Miami had the dually Cybertruck on display at SEMA this week.

