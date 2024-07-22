Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Elderly Man Killed Covering His 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 During Violent Storm

An 82-year-old New York man is dead after he was hit with storm debris while trying to put a tarp over his beloved 1965 Ford Galaxie 500. We understand how enthusiasts would brave wind, rain, and more to protect their ride, but it’s sad to see when such an act costs someone their life.

Robert Popple rushed outside when a sudden, violent storm struck in Canastota, New York on July 16. A neighbor found him on the ground, wrapped in a tarp, after debris thrown by the high winds likely hit and killed the elderly man, reports Syracuse.com.

Popple reportedly had owned the ivory ’65 Galaxie 500 for about five years, proudly showing it off each morning as he went to the local diner or hotel for breakfast. From what his neighbors said, he’s been a lifelong classic car enthusiast, having owned several of them, but he was particularly connected to his Ford.

Perhaps that’s why the man didn’t think twice about rushing outside with a tarp to protect his ride from debris being thrown around by the sudden storm. In an ironic twist he was the one who ended up truly needing protection, paying for his effort with his very life.

We love this hobby ourselves, but we’re hard-pressed to believe any vehicle is worth a person’s life. Most likely Popple had no idea this action would’ve been his last, but instead he was just acting.

Many were caught off guard when a severe thunderstorm hit Madison County, New York around 3 pm on July 16. Aerial footage shared by Syracuse.com shows roofs blown clean off some homes, toppled trees, and debris spread in yards as well as roads. Some smaller structures like garages were completely destroyed.

A state of emergency was declared in Canastota with several major streets closed down in the storm’s aftermath.

Image via syracuse.com/YouTube

