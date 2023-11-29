Electric Cars Are Far Less Reliable, According to Consumer Reports

Lisa Linke

Electric vehicles have 79 percent more problems than internal combustion cars, according to Consumer Reports’ 2023 Annual Auto Reliability Survey.

That shouldn't be too surprising, as implementing new technology tends to lead to problems. Not only are modern EVs comparatively new, but they're also commonly positioned as luxurious, tech-forward cars for people who want the latest and greatest. A new EV with a next-generation semi-autonomous driving assistant, an all-new fully touch-screen infotainment, and a new control scheme has plenty to go wrong.



The only type of car that's less reliable, per CR, would be a plug-in hybrid. They have all of the issues that EVs have, while also packing complicated internal combustion powerplants into the same footprint. The result is 146 percent more issues than a pure internal combustion car, on average.

So what can you do to avoid reliability issues if you want a greener car ownership experience? There are two options. The first is to buy a (non-plug-in) hybrid, like the Honda Accord Hybrid or regular Toyota Prius. Hybrids are the most reliable sector of new cars, with 26 percent fewer problems than the average pure ICE car. That could be because hybrids are older technology that have had the bugs worked out, or because they are primarily made by companies like Honda and Toyota that have strong reliability records.

They aren't as environmentally friendly as EVs, though. If you want tailpipe-emission-free motoring, Consumer Reports suggests you go with an EV model that's been on sale for a long time.

"The longer a vehicle or a technology is in production, the more the bugs are worked out," Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, told Automotive News. "The automakers that have produced EVs earlier, they're improving the reliability."

He suggests that a Tesla Model 3 is a relatively safe choice, while a Cybertruck will probably have teething issues. For now, a lot of EVs are new to the market, so it's no surprise that this type of car is struggling. Hopefully, as the technology matures and becomes more popular, we'll have reliable EVs for the long term. In the meantime, hybrids are looking pretty good. Just consider avoiding one with a plug.

