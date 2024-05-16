Elon Musk reportedly axed the entire Tesla Supercharger team after its division chief defied orders and said no to more layoffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last month he was dissolving the company's Supercharger team. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tesla's Supercharger team was decimated after its chief said no to more layoffs, Reuters reported.

Per the outlet, she had already laid off 15% to 20% of her team but Elon Musk wanted more cuts.

Bloomberg reported Musk had since backtracked on his decision and rehired some of the charging team.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to fire the entire Supercharger team after its division chief refused to conduct further layoffs, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The billionaire said in an email to staff on April 29 that he was dissolving the entire team behind Tesla's charging infrastructure, The Information reported. Musk has since walked back this decision and rehired some of the workers, Bloomberg said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk had a one-on-one meeting with the Supercharger chief, Rebecca Tinucci, the day before the email went out, Reuters reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

According to the outlet, Musk axed Tinucci's entire team because she didn't want to lay off more employees. She had already laid off about 15% to 20% of her team before meeting with Musk, per Reuters.

Representatives for Tesla, Musk, and Tinucci didn't respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Last month, Musk announced Tesla's first round of mass layoffs for the year, telling staff in a memo that he was laying off more than 10% of employees. Tesla employed more than 140,000 people before the layoffs.

The widespread job cuts came as the company grappled with poor sales and increased competition from Chinese automakers such as BYD.

At one point, Musk was considering culling Tesla's workforce by 20% to match the most recent reduction in quarterly vehicle deliveries, Bloomberg reported on April 21, citing a person familiar with the matter.

When Musk announced the Supercharger team's dissolution last month, he added that he would start asking Tesla executives who retained "more than three people who don't obviously pass the excellent, necessary and trustworthy test" to resign, per an email obtained by The Information.

Story continues

"Hopefully these actions are making it clear that we need to be absolutely hard core about headcount and cost reduction," Musk wrote.

But that "hard core" move resulted in some immediate problems.

Major automakers who adopted Tesla's charging tech, such as General Motors, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz, were left hanging with the sudden elimination of the Supercharger division.

Tesla's investors and partners also criticized the move, upset with the company's radio silence following the Supercharger team's dismissal.

"There's no one remaining from the team that we worked with," Aaron Luque, the CEO EnviroSpark, which installs Tesla chargers, told BI. "In terms of formal communication from Tesla, we haven't received anything."

The ensuing backlash might have been crucial in changing Musk's mind. The Tesla chief moved quickly to assuage concerns and assured investors that Tesla's Supercharger network wasn't going anywhere.

"Tesla still plans to grow the Supercharger network, just at a slower pace for new locations and more focus on 100% uptime and expansion of existing locations," he wrote in an X post on April 30.

Musk's about-face could also have been influenced by Tesla's commitments to the US government.

The company won almost 13% of all electric-vehicle-charging awards from President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law, Politico reported in February, citing data it reviewed. A slowdown in the rollout of Tesla's charging infrastructure would thus be a setback for Biden's clean-energy agenda.

"Just to reiterate: Tesla will spend well over $500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year," Musk said in an X post Friday.

Representatives for Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from BI sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider