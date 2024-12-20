Elon Musk cryptically hints at new vehicle — here's how it could make waves in the automotive industry

While Tesla's Models X and Y can seat up to seven passengers, could we see an electric vehicle with even more room? According to Teslarati, the company is hinting that a vehicle like this could be on the way.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted at a vehicle big enough for a family of nine.

That's great to see!



Tesla Robovan is in development. Some other things too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2024

Musk quoted a tweet about low birth rates in Europe with a quote: "Instead of teaching fear of pregnancy, we should teach fear of childlessness." User Rabbi S Litvin (@BluegrassRabbi) responded to this tweet with an image of he, his partner, and their seven children with the caption, "I'm working on it @elonmusk. Now please make a Tesla big enough for my family."

Elon Musk then responded: "That's great to see! Tesla Robovan is in development. Some other things too."

At Tesla's "We, Robot" event, the company teased the Robovan, an "autonomous transport for groups or goods, from mass transit to construction to food service." According to Business Insider, the vehicle can seat up to 20 people, making it useful for high density travel, such as sports teams or large families.

"In addition to consumer vehicles, there are two other types of electric vehicle needed: heavy-duty trucks and high passenger-density urban transport," Musk wrote in 2016.

Tesla's Semi, its version of the electric heavy-duty truck, has been testing well with companies such as Pepsi. Recently, Musk announced the Tesla Semi would be available worldwide, allowing many countries to benefit from an all-electric transport for goods that accounts for $2,656.87 billion annually, according to Fortune.

The Tesla Robovan could bring transport on a smaller scale to the Semi, but larger than current EVs on the road. This would bring together the technology for electric vehicles that reduce planet-warming air pollution and money savings on fuel with the need for larger transportation of people and goods. Even with electric buses becoming more popular, there aren't enough to get rid of diesel ones altogether.

There is currently no release date or price set for the Tesla Robovan. According to experts, full self-driving cars won't be available until 2035, so the Tesla Robovan would have to come with manual control to be available within the next decade.

"My family needs at least a six seater if not a seven seater," one commenter on Teslarati's article wrote. "We would buy a large, seven seat SUV with lots of storage and tow capacity in a heartbeat."

"They should get in the business of making electric school buses," another commenter said.

