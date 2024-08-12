Elon Musk initially said the Cybertruck would cost from $39,900. Now, you can't buy it for much less than $100,000.

The Tesla Cybertruck has had a rocky rollout since its launch last year, with multiple recalls. Chesnot/Getty

The cheapest Cybertruck available right now is $100,000.

Tesla quietly removed the option to order planned cheaper versions of the pickup.

It's the latest blow for Tesla fans who may be waiting for a cheaper version of the truck.

When Elon Musk first unveiled Tesla's Cybertruck in 2019, he touted the futuristic pickup as a competitor to the Ford F-150 with a starting price of $39,900.

Nearly five years later, that dream looks further away than ever. Right now, the lowest-priced Cybertruck costs a cool $100,000.

Tesla has quietly removed the option to preorder the rear-wheel and all-wheel drive versions of the Cybertruck, according to an archived version of its website. These cost around $61,000 and $80,000, respectively, and were expected to be available in 2025.

That means if you want to buy the truck, your only options are the $99,990 all-wheel drive Cybertruck or the $119,990 Cyberbeast.

It's unclear what this means for the planned cheaper versions of the Cybertruck, though Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill appeared to confirm in a post on X that they have not been canceled altogether.

The Cybertruck's price and relative scarcity have seen it become something of a status symbol since its launch last year, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian spotted driving the pickup.

Musk said in 2019 the Cybertruck would start at $39,900, with the most premium version costing around $70,000.

But the Cybertruck's actual price tag left some fans bitterly disappointed.

Tesla had said that cheaper versions of the vehicle were coming in 2025, but the company has faced huge challenges in scaling up production thanks to its unique design.

The new uncertainty is the latest bump in the road for the Cybertruck, which has already faced multiple recalls, including over fears the accelerator pedal may jam.

One upside for would-be Cybertruck owners is that Tesla is now advertising deliveries of the all-wheel drive and Cyberbeast versions for this year, as opposed to 2025, suggesting the company is finally making headway in ramping up production.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, sent outside normal working hours.

