Elon Musk now travels with up to 20 bodyguards who refer to him by the code name 'Voyager,' report says

Elon Musk's security team includes up to 20 security guards and a medical professional, NYT reports.

Musk's security team reportedly refers to the Tesla CEO by the code name "Voyager."

Musk's security expenses have surged amid increased threats and his rising status.

"Voyager" — explorer, famous NASA mission, and now … billionaire tech mogul?

That's the code name that Elon Musk's security team uses to refers to him, The New York Times reported as part of an investigation into the Tesla CEO's protective services.

And "Voyager" doesn't go very far without his bodyguards, flanked by as many as 20 security personnel, some armed — plus a medical professional — wherever he goes, according to the outlet.

In many ways, Musk's deep bench of security personnel makes sense. With a net worth of over $250 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, he's the world's richest person, and that stratosphere of wealth brings some very real risks into the equation.

But Musk wasn't always this wealthy, and the Times reports that he used to prefer roaming without his around-the-clock personal platoon. But by 2014, Musk had reportedly upgraded to a revolving circle of security staff to run his errands, assess threats, and research people deemed as "inappropriate pursuers."

These expenses could total six figures in a month, NYT reports, once reaching a bill of over $163,000 in January 2016. And Musk has reportedly increased his security measures as his wealth, status, and security risks grew.

He also hasn't shied away from talking about security concerns or threats made against him. At Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in June, Musk said that "two homicidal maniacs" had threatened to kill him in recent months.

He's also taken measures to increase his security.

In 2022, Business Insider revealed that Musk secretly bought a house after his former address became public knowledge. A neighbor previously told BI that the billionaire's home has 24/7 security. Musk also attempted to take down an X, formerly Twitter, account that tracked his private jets several times.

With Musk saying things were "getting a little crazy these days" at the recent Tesla shareholder meeting, his security has apparently upped the ante to keep up.

A Tesla SEC filing revealed that Musk's security company billed the company $2.4 million in 2023 and another $500,000 through February 2024, representing just a portion of Musk's total security expenses.

And that security follows him everywhere — even to the bathroom. Musk's father, Errol, has taken notice, saying that he was fearful for his son's safety "even though he has about 100 security guards around him." Musk even ramped up security for Errol's South African home, arming it with a camera system, electrified fencing, and constant monitoring by guards, Errol said.

Musk is not the only tech tycoon doubling down on security expenditures. Mark Zuckerberg's total 2023 compensation of $24 million from Meta "consisted almost entirely of costs related to personal security" at his residences and during private travel, according to an SEC filing.

Other companies spent more modest numbers, with Apple spending over $820,309 in 2023 on CEO Tim Cook's personal security and more than $1,621,468 on private travel-related costs.

Tesla has also tightened up security after its former chief financial officer, Zachary Kirkhorn , received a death threat demanding $300,000 in bitcoin via email, Business Insider previously reported.

At least five other 911 were also reportedly made between 2022 and 2023 from Tesla's HQ, which law enforcement categorized as "terroristic threats," BI reported.

Former and current employees previously told BI that factory workers in both Nevada and Texas must go through badge checks on the shuttle (or at the gate for those who drive to work) and at two separate points once inside the building.

