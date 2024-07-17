Read the full story on Backfire News

Elon Musk Slams Sam Altman For Driving A Koenigsegg Regera

It’s no secret Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman really don’t like each other. That rivalry has bubbled to the surface once more as video footage of Altman driving a Koenigsegg Regera was posted on social media site X.

In the footage, we see someone who certainly appears to be Sam Altman behind the wheel of a beautiful white Regera as it navigates city streets. There’s even a closer shot of the driver’s face

While plenty of people had opinions, both pro and con, about what Altman was seen driving, what Musk had to say is particularly interesting. One person posted in reply to the video, “Who would have thought a non-profit job pays so well.”

In reply to that, Elon Musk answered, “Excellent query.”

Those two words might seem simple, but behind them is plenty of meaning. After all, a Regera sells for at least a couple million dollars, if not more these days. Just because Altman is driving one doesn’t necessarily mean he owns it. After all, there are services like Turo available to him or it might belong to a very trusting, generous friend.

With a mere 85 Regeras ever made, figuring out who the owner of the one in the video could be easier to sleuth than if Altman were seen driving something far less exotic. We’re sure at least someone, if not multiple people, are trying to uncover the mystery.

Musk’s relationship with Altman goes a little deeper than some might know. The duo and ten others started OpenAI back in 2015. While Musk says the company was supposed to act charitably, providing open access to artificial intelligence, it seems a rift caused him to leave the board in 2018.

That was more fully exposed early this year when Musk filed a lawsuit, claiming OpenAI strayed from its original path. His accusations about it becoming a for-profit, lucrative venture seemingly are supported by Altman’s choice of rides.

Images via Hamptonism/X