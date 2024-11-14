Chevy Lovers: Enter to Win Two Legendary Big-Block Chevy Muscle Cars

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win two iconic muscle cars—Chevelle SS454 and Camaro RS/SS 396 convertible.

If you've ever dreamed of reliving the golden age of muscle cars, this might be your chance. Dream Giveaway is offering not one, but two of the most iconic big-block Chevys in automotive history as part of an exclusive sweepstakes. One lucky winner will take home both a 1970 Chevelle SS454 with just 19,000 original miles and a meticulously restored 1969 Camaro RS/SS 396 convertible.

Grand Prize #1: 450-Horsepower 1970 Chevelle SS454

The first grand prize is a Tuxedo Black 1970 Chevelle SS454, powered by a thunderous LS6 big-block V8 engine producing 450 horsepower. Known for its raw power and unmatched street performance, the LS6 Chevelle is widely regarded as one of the most iconic muscle cars ever built. This particular example has only 19,000 original miles and remains in concours-quality condition after a rotisserie restoration. Featuring a Muncie four-speed manual transmission, cowl-induction hood, and stunning triple-black styling, this Chevelle is a showstopper that could easily become the crown jewel of any car collection.

Grand Prize #2: 375-Horsepower 1969 Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible

The second grand prize is another dream machine—a 1969 Camaro RS/SS 396 convertible. Finished in Tuxedo Black with a crisp white Houndstooth interior, this Camaro packs an L78 big-block V8 engine producing 375 horsepower. The Muncie M21 four-speed transmission, dual exhaust, and Positraction rear axle promise thrilling drives, while the center console with console-mounted gauges adds a classic touch to the interior. This rotisserie-restored Camaro, sourced from the prestigious Muscle Car City collection in Florida, offers the perfect blend of style, performance, and collectibility.

Two Legendary Machines, One Lucky Winner

Both of these muscle cars come from prominent collections, with the Chevelle SS454 originating from the Bob Dorman Chevrolet collection in Ohio. The winner of this sweepstakes will receive both cars, along with a $55,000 payout to cover federal taxes, ensuring that these two legendary Chevys will go home hassle-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine starting your day with the sound of a 450-horsepower Chevelle or a 375-horsepower Camaro, both waiting in your garage. Whether you’re a lifelong car enthusiast or simply looking for the ultimate driving experience, these two dream machines offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of muscle car history.

Don’t miss your chance—enter now for the opportunity to bring home both the 1970 Chevelle SS454 and the 1969 Camaro RS/SS 396 convertible. Two icons. One winner. Will it be you?

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.