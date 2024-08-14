Read the full story on The Auto Wire

EPA Busts Small Nebraska Dealer

The EPA continues taking down American businesses for what it calls violations of the Clean Air Act, the latest one being a small Ford dealership in Nebraska. While billionaires are shooting rockets into space, planning missions to Mars, and building EVs with batteries that require devastating mining practices abroad, the EPA has taken it upon itself to ensure small American businesses know who’s boss.

The EPA is putting a chill on the future of the auto industry.

At least this time federal regulators didn’t nuke the business into oblivion with fines and such, something they’ve done and celebrated repeatedly. According to a US Department of Justice official press release, Moddy Motor Co. of Niobrara, Nebraska forked over a $39,741.95 fine and is on a one-year probation period after getting busted for selling tuners and delete kits for diesel trucks.

We guarantee quite a few enthusiasts reading this have similar modifications on their cars. If you think the EPA hasn’t thought about going after people like you, well you might be wrong. The regulatory agency has been on a tear lately, raiding businesses with officers in full SWAT gear, guns drawn, leading people away in handcuffs.

It was back on April 28 when EPA agents descended on this little dealership with a search warrant. Interrogating employees who probably didn’t lawyer up out of fear, knowing they don’t have the financial might to fight such a powerful organization funded by their own hard-earned money, agents got confessions about delete and tuning work performed in the service department.

The scope of the operation was nothing, with one employee estimating 10-20 vehicles had been modified. See, the EPA is going after little fish now that it’s shut down some large aftermarket parts manufacturers and online marketplaces.

EPA agents even had one truck owner bring his vehicle in for an inspection. Again, don’t think you’re not next on federal regulators’ hit list.

This is the thing with federal regulators left only symbolically checked by Congress: they run amok. Drunk with power, they’ll interpret the vague laws written by the House and Senate however they please, which is why the definition of an emissions cheat device is constantly being altered by the EPA. Just who is policing the agency?

