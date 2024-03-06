European Ford Mustang Faces Power Cut and Steep Pricing

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Less power and more cost.

The eagerly awaited seventh-generation Ford Mustang is set to make its way to Europe, a market that has shown surprising enthusiasm for the iconic American muscle car since 2015. However, European enthusiasts may find the latest iteration less enticing than their American counterparts, due to significant power reductions and steep pricing brought on by strict emissions regulations.

In European markets, the Mustang will be offered in two variants: the GT and the Dark Horse. The GT's 5.0-liter V8 engine will deliver 440 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, while the Dark Horse variant will see a slight increase to 448 horsepower, with torque remaining unchanged. This represents a substantial reduction from the American versions, where the GT boasts up to 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque, and the Dark Horse ramps up to 500 horsepower.

This power decrease marks a step back even from the previous generation, where the European GT's 5.0-liter V8 managed 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. Ford has yet to provide an explanation for this drop in performance.

Adding insult to injury, the cost of owning a Mustang in Europe significantly surpasses that in the U.S. In the UK, the GT starts at £55,585 (approximately $69,800), and the Dark Horse at £65,585 (around $82,300)—prices that dwarf the U.S. tags of $44,950 and $61,725, respectively.

The situation is even more dire in France, where the GT's base price of €59,300 (about $63,700) is overshadowed by a €60,000 ($64,500) gas guzzler tax, effectively doubling the car's cost and rendering it nearly unsellable. This harsh financial reality acts as a de facto ban on the vehicle.

While the existence of a European-market Mustang is a victory in itself, given that other models like Nissan's Z and Subaru's WRX have been withdrawn due to emissions hurdles, the combination of reduced power and higher costs poses a significant challenge for Ford's legendary muscle car in its transatlantic journey.

