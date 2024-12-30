EV brand celebrates rollout of all-electric SUV with unparalleled specs: '[It] heralds the dawn of a new era'

Lucid officially rolled out its Gravity electric SUV at its Casa Grande plant in Arizona, marking another leap forward in the shift toward cleaner, more sustainable transportation, Electrek reported.

Earlier this month, the Silicon Valley-based EV brand released its Gravity SUV for commercial delivery, the latest addition to its line of vehicles. The release comes after Lucid built its first pre-production models in July 2023.

According to Lucid, Gravity "heralds the dawn of a new era for electric SUVs," per Electrek. The SUV includes 440 miles of driving range and 120 cubic feet of cargo space, large enough to fit up to seven people, including their luggage, with room to spare. Its battery is slightly bigger than "half the size" of its "battery-hungry competitors," CEO Peter Rawlinson said, referring to rivals like Tesla, Kia, and BMW.

The Gravity model's specs exceed those of EVs currently on the market. Typically, EVs have a median range of 250 miles per hour in a single charge, with Lucid's Air model of luxury sedans hitting a record high of 516 miles, according to 2023 U.S. Department of Energy data. The Gravity SUV's higher range and battery life addresses range anxiety, encouraging drivers to retire their dirty gas-guzzling cars in exchange for cleaner vehicles.

Unlike dirty energy-powered vehicles, EVs produce no tailpipe pollution like carbon dioxide, reducing air pollution and combating our changing climate. While some raise concerns about the environmental cost of battery production and charging, even the dirtiest EV batteries are cleaner than traditional combustion engines. In fact, transitioning to clean energy requires far less resource extraction than the staggering 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources currently dug up each year.

Switching to EVs also offers a host of benefits for drivers. EVs save money on routine maintenance thanks to their simpler mechanics, with no oil changes, exhaust repairs, or engine tune-ups required. Owners also see significant fuel savings and quieter engines, making car rides cheaper and smoother.

EV enthusiasts on Reddit's r/cars forum seem to be excited about Lucid's Gravity.

"Looks great," one user wrote.

"What an elegant design," wrote another.

As of November, the Gravity Grand Touring SUV, Lucid's first electric SUV model, is available to order starting at a whopping $94,000. Lucid plans to release a Touring model "under $80,000" in late 2025, per the company.

