Explore What Makes Rolls-Royce Cars Astronomically Expensive

You might not be able to afford one, but you sure can admire them.

When it comes to luxury cars, Rolls-Royceis the cream of the crop. The British brand has been held up as the pinnacle of the industry segment for decades. With well-heeled, loyal followers who behave as if no price is too much to pay for such a vehicle, it’s no wonder buying a Rolls-Royce is well out of reach for pretty much everybody. Before you think it’s just about charging a bunch for a regular car, you need to understand what goes into making a Rolls-Royce.

Image source: YouTube

These are not assembly-line cars with several trims for customers to choose among, as well as a few different options packages. Whether you’re buying a Rolls-Royce Wraith or Cullinan, you’re not getting just a base model. The automaker won’t even really discuss what a base model would be since the vehicles

If you think some car companies have a lot of paint options, know that Rolls-Royce offers over 44,000 choices. It will color-match everything from a favorite shade of lipstick to the family dog, which is why each one is so distinct just from the exterior. Plus, the British brand will do all kinds of custom effects for the paint. Famously, one buyer handed a bag of diamonds over to the automaker, which crushed them into a dust, which it mixed into the paint for an extra sparkle.

Another artisan detail on Rolls’ is the coach lining or what some would call pinstriping. It’s all done by hand by one man. Even if an owner decides after taking delivery of a car they want the add-on applied to, the painter is flown to where that owner lives to do painstaking work rather than having the vehicle shipped.

There are countless other unique details in a Rolls-Royce, from the starlight headliner to the upholstery, embroidered designs, and more. Even with how incredibly expensive the cars are, sales for these British luxury machines has been booming lately.

Would you buy a Rolls-Royce if you had the financial means? Let us know in the comments.

