Fake It Till You Make It in This Fiero-based Ferrari Selling at Carlisle Auctions Next Week

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Unique 1986 Pontiac Fiero F355 Berlinetta Ferrari Replica Hits the Market.

A distinctive offering has emerged on the market - the 1986 Pontiac Fiero F355 Berlinetta Ferrari Replica. With miles exempt on the title, this rare find boasts a 5-speed manual transmission and is equipped with a 4.9 Cadillac V8 engine, making it a true head-turner on the road.

Crafted to emulate the iconic Ferrari F355 Berlinetta, this Pontiac Fiero stands out for its unique styling and attention to detail. The fusion of Pontiac's design with elements reminiscent of a Ferrari creates a one-of-a-kind aesthetic that is sure to draw attention wherever it goes.

Whether you're a collector seeking a unique addition to your lineup or an enthusiast looking to turn heads on the road, this 1986 Pontiac Fiero F355 Berlinetta Ferrari Replica offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. With its combination of rarity, manual transmission, and powerful Cadillac V8 engine, this replica promises an exhilarating driving experience unlike any other.

The excitement is building for the first auction event of the year for Carlisle Auctions as 400+ lots are anticipated to cross the auction block at the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction. The Spring Auction is April 18-19 and starts at 12 PM daily at the Carlisle Expo Center. Decades of past, present, and future classics are planned and include top-of-the-line/best-of-show rides plus daily drivers that will still turn heads on the street or at your local car show. There’s even an all-truck hour planned for April 18 starting at 4 PM. In short, the auction offers a little something for everyone.‌

Bid with total confidence on your first or next classic and do so with ease. Carlisle Auctions offers THREE great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, or online as well as reciprocating admission to the neighboring Spring Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market and Car Corral event driven by Hemmings (April 17-21). Learn more about the auction by calling 717-960-6400 or online at CarlisleAuctions.com. While online, check out photos of confirmed consignments, consign to sell or register to bid. These are investments that truly accelerate, so don’t miss out.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.